‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Atom Tickets’ Biggest Pre-Seller Ever

The Atom Tickets app is reporting that “Avengers: Infinity War” has set a record for the highest pre-sale volume ever.

The company said Tuesday that pre-sales are 7% higher than the previous record holder, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” and 250% higher than “Black Panther” at the same point in their pre-sales.

It also said that pre-sales for tickets to “Avengers: Infinity Wars” are doubling day over day. This is the fastest rate of increase Atom has seen for any Marvel title during release week. The movie begins opening in previews on Thursday night in North America.

The pre-sale average ticket price for “Avengers: Infinity War” on Atom Tickets is $15.45. This is the highest pre-sale average ticket price Atom has seen on any Marvel or “Star Wars” title. The pre-sale average ticket price for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was $14.51.

The movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and “Captain America: Civil War.” “Infinity War” will combine Avengers stars like Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Scarlett Johansson with newcomers, including “Spider-Man: Homecoming’s” Tom Holland, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman, “Thor: Ragnarok” breakout Tessa Thompson. The Guardians of the Galaxy, lead by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, will also be in the tentpole.

Atom Tickets was founded in 2014 by Matthew Bakal, Ameesh Paleja, and Geoff Shaevitz.

