‘Assassination Nation’ Star Odessa Young Joins ‘A Million Little Pieces’ (EXCLUSIVE)

After a breakout role in the Sundance hit “Assassination Nation,” Odessa Young is boarding Sam Taylor-Johnson’s “A Million Little Pieces.”

Young will be joining the previously announced cast of Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton, Charlie Hunnam, and Giovanni Ribisi.

The story follows a young man who awakens on an airplane to Chicago with no recollection of his injuries or of how he ended up on the plane. He then heads to a rehab and begins his journey to sobriety. Young will play Lilly, a crack and heroin addict who falls in love with the man.

Both Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson adapted the script from James Frey’s 2003 book of the same name. Though the novel was promoted as a memoir, it was later discovered that many of the events described in the book never happened.

The film is the first feature of Brad Weston’s Makeready company to go into production. Makeready’s Pam Abdy is producing with the Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman.

Makeready will fully finance the film with Entertainment One (eOne) distributing in their footprint. Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales and plans to take the project to Berlin.

Young can be seen next opposite Johnny Depp in the drama “Richard Says Goodbye,” and the indie “Celeste.”

She is repped by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment, Shanahan Management, and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.