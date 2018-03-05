Oscars: Ashley Judd Wears Custom Diamond Ring to Support Time’s Up

Ashley Judd donned a ring on the 2018 Oscar red carpet specially made to support the Time’s Up movement.

Designed by Zameer Kassan, the ring featured black diamonds, which Judd said were meant to represent the movement. The coloring is in line with previous Time’s Up-related fashion at past award shows, for which stars wore black dresses, suits and pins to raise awareness for sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond.

“It’s very fortunate and glamorous when my internal values and principles can be reflected in something as special as a diamond ring,” the actress told Variety on the red carpet.

In addition to the diamond’s color, the five stones on the ring symbolized the number of women who have been nominated for best director at the Oscars throughout the years, Judd said. Greta Gerwig, one of the five, is up for best picture nominee “Lady Bird” Sunday — the ring highlights her achievement specifically.

“There’s a gentle nod to ‘Lady Bird’ in that part of the setting is shaped like wings,” Judd added.

Judd has been an outspoken member of the Time’s Up organization and was one of the first women to speak publicly about her experience with sexual harassment at the hands of Harvey Weinstein. Variety reported Thursday that Sunday’s ceremony will dedicate a moment to the Time’s Up movement during the telecast.