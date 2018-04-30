You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ashley Judd Sues Harvey Weinstein for Damaging Her Career

Gene Maddaus

Ashley Judd filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, accusing Harvey Weinstein of retaliating against her because she refused his sexual advances.

Judd contends that Weinstein smeared her reputation to director Peter Jackson, causing him not to cast her in “The Lord of the Rings.”

“Mr. Weinstein’s abusive conduct toward others has caused no end of damage to aspiring actors and others in the film and entertainment industry,” Judd said in a statement. “As my experience and the experience of others shows, even a few false statements from Mr. Weinstein could destroy potentially career-changing professional opportunities. It’s time that Mr. Weinstein be held accountable for that conduct and for the ways in which he’s damaged careers.”

Judd is seeking damages for defamation, sexual harassment and violations of California’s unfair business competition law.

Judd first revealed that she had been harassed by an unnamed studio mogul to Variety in 2015. She later identified the mogul as Weinstein to the New York Times. According to Judd, Weinstein invited her to his hotel room and tried to get her to watch him take a shower.

Last winter, Jackson gave an interview in which he said that Miramax had warned him not to hire Mira Sorvino or Ashley Judd for “The Lord of the Rings.” Weinstein denied playing any role in the casting of the film.

Judd’s attorney, Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn, said that any recovery from the suit would be donated to a charity that benefits women.

Ashley Judd v Harvey Weinstein by gmaddaus on Scribd

    Ashley Judd Sues Harvey Weinstein for Damaging Her Career

    Mel Gibson Attached to Direct World War II Drama 'Destroyer'

    'Avengers: Infinity War' Directors on That Savage Ending

    John Cena to Star in 'Janson Directive' for Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions

    Lupita Nyong'o to Star in 'The Killer' Remake With John Woo Directing

    Fox Developing Children's Dinosaur Story 'Bolivar' as Movie

    Backup Media Picks Up Mads Mikkelsen Starrer 'Arctic' Ahead of Cannes Unspooling

