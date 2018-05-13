Adaptation of Arthur Machen’s ‘Hill of Dreams’ Joins F&ME Production Slate

British-Irish production company Film and Music Entertainment has added an adaptation of Arthur Machen’s fantasy novel “Hill of Dreams” to its production slate. Machen’s fans include Mick Jagger and Guillermo del Toro.

The screenplay has been written by Jonathan Preece and the film will be directed by Fatmir Koci, who previously teamed on “Elvis Walks Home.” It centers on an aspiring writer who “seeks beauty through literature, but is lured by a femme fatale into a world of fantasy and nightmare in Victorian London,” according to F&ME.

Preece is “a real talent to watch out for, able to turn his hand to original work and creative adaptations. The screenplay has now been delivered, and we are working on putting the package together to take to financiers,” said Mike Downey, F&ME co-chief.

Also on the slate is “Jumpman,” directed by Russia’s Ivan Tverdovsky, best known for “Corrections Class,” which won the East of West Award at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, and “Zoology,” winner of Karlovy Vary’s Special Prize of the Jury.

The film tells the story of Denis, a young man suffering from a rare disease — complete numbness to pain — who becomes the center of a corruption scam.

F&ME is also partnering on “The Disciple,” a project written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz, who is best known for co-writing Oscar winner “Ida,” and Marek Lescak. Ivan Ostrochovsky of the Slovak Republic, who made his name with art-house breakout hits “Velvet Terrorists” and “Koza,” directs this drama set in a Catholic seminary in Communist Slovakia.

Also on the slate is the Republic of Georgia’s “Nene,” selected for Cannes Cinefondation. Based on a true story, the film is centered on the issue of the arbitrary use of force by law enforcement agencies. The film will be co-written by Mariam Khatchvani and Vladimer Katcharava, who also produces. F&ME and Katcharava previously worked together on Khatchvani’s “Dede,” which received a special mention at Karlovy Vary’s East of West Awards.