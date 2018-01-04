‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Lady Bird’ Nab Art Directors Guild Nominations

Studio tentpoles “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Dunkirk,” fantasy “The Shape of Water,” and independent comedy “Lady Bird” are among the nominees for the Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Awards.
The feature film winners will be announced in three categories — period, fantasy, and contemporary — on Jan. 27 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland Center.
In the period film category, “Dunkirk” and “The Shape of Water” were nominated with “Darkest Hour,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Post.” In the fantasy field, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was nominated along with “Beauty and the Beast,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “War for the Planet of the Apes,” and “Wonder Woman.” The contemporary film noms are “Lady Bird,” “Downsizing,” “Get Out,” “Logan,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”
“La La Land” won the contemporary award from the ADG last year and then went on to nab the Academy Award for production design.
The ADG also unveiled nominees for its new award for feature animation for “Cars 3,” “Coco,” “Despicable Me 3,” “The Lego Batman Movie,” and “Loving Vincent.”
Previously announced ADG honors include the William Cameron Menzies Award to Ron Clements and John Musker, directors of “The Little Mermaid” and “Moana”; Norm Newberry, John Moffitt, James J. Murakami, and Martin Kline will receive lifetime achievement awards; Kathleen Kennedy will be honored with the cinematic imagery award; and Matthew Loeb will get the leadership award.
Here’s the full nominations list:
1. PERIOD FILM
DARKEST HOUR
Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD
DUNKIRK
Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
Production Designer: JIM CLAY
THE POST
Production Designer: RICK CARTER
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Production Designer: PAUL DENHAM AUSTERBERRY
2. FANTASY FILM
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD
BLADE RUNNER 2049
Production Designer: DENNIS GASSNER
STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI
Production Designer: RICK HEINRICHS
WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES
Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND
WONDER WOMAN
Production Designer: ALINE BONETTO
3. CONTEMPORARY FILM
DOWNSIZING
Production Designer: STEFANIA CELLA
GET OUT
Production Designer: RUSTY SMITH
LADY BIRD
Production Designer: CHRIS JONES
LOGAN
Production Designer: FRANÇOIS AUDOUY
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Production Designer: INBAL WEINBERG
4. ANIMATED FILM
CARS 3
Production Designers: WILLIAM CONE, JAY SHUSTER
COCO
Production Designer: HARLEY JESSUP
DESPICABLE ME 3
Art Director: OLIVIER ADAM
THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE
Production Designer: GRANT FRECKELTON
LOVING VINCENT
Production Designer: MATTHEW BUTTON
NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION ARE:
5. One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS: “The Bad Beginning: Part One,” “The Reptile
Room: Part One,” “The Wide Window: Part One”
Production Designer: BO WELCH
THE CROWN: “A Company of Men,” “Beryl,” “Dear Mrs. Kennedy”
Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS
GAME OF THRONES: “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch”
Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY
MINDHUNTER: “S1:E1,” “S1:E4,” “S1:E9”
Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD
STRANGER THINGS: “Chapter Six: The Spy,” “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer,”
“Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO
6. One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
AMERICAN GODS: “The Bone Orchard,” “The Secret of Spoons,” “Head Full of Snow”
Production Designer: PATTI PODESTA
THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes
Carborundorum”
Production Designer: JULIE BERGHOFF
THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “The Bridge”
Production Designer: ANDREW STEARN
MR. ROBOT: “eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h,” “eps3.1_undo.gz,” “eps3.2_legacy.so”
Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE
TWIN PEAKS: “Ep. 1: Part 1,” “Ep. 8: Part 8,” “Ep. 15: Part 15”
Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG
7. Television Movie or LIMITED Series
AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT: “Election Night,” “Winter of Our Discontent”
Production Designer: JEFF MOSSA
BIG LITTLE LIES: “Somebody`s Dead,” “Living the Dream,” “You Get What You Need”
Production Designer: JOHN PAINO
BLACK MIRROR: “USS Callister”
Production Designer: JOEL COLLINS
FARGO: “The Narrow Escape Problem,” “The Law of Inevitability,” “Who Rules the
Land of Denial?”
Production Designer: ELISABETH WILLIAMS
FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN: “Pilot,” “And the Winner is…,” “You Mean All This Time
We Could Have Been Friends?”
Production Designer: JUDY BECKER
8. Half Hour Single-Camera Series
FUTURE MAN: “Pandora’s Mailbox,” “Beyond The Truffledome,” “A Date With Destiny”
Production Designer: JESSICA KENDER
GLOW: “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur”
Production Designer: TODD FJELSTED
MASTER OF NONE: “Le Nozze,” “Thanksgiving,” “Amarsi Un Po”
Production Designer: AMY WILLIAMS
SILICON VALLEY: “Hooli-Con,” “Server Error”
Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON
VEEP: “Omaha”
Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER
9. MULTI-CAMERA Series
9JKL: “Pilot,” “Lovers Getaway,” “Set Visit”
Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON
THE BIG BANG THEORY: “The Romance Recalibration,” “The Separation Agitation,”
“The Explosion Implosion”
Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER
THE RANCH: “My Best Friend,” “Last Dollar (Fly Away),” “Wrapped Up in You”
Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER
SUPERIOR DONUTS: “Pilot,” “Crime Time,” “Arthur`s Day Off”
Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON
WILL & GRACE: “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas”
Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO
10. Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
APPLE: “Bulbs”
Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND
CHANEL: “Gabrielle”
Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO
KATY PERRY: “Bon Appétit”
Production Designer: NATALIE GROCE
NIKE: “Equality”
Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG
STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: “Rivalry / PS4”
Production Designer: JASON EDMONDS
11. Variety or Competition Series/AWARDS OR EVENT SPECIAL
BILL NYE SAVES THE WORLD: “Earth Is A Hot Mess”
Production Designer: JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS: “74th Annual”
Production Designer: BRIAN STONESTREET
PORTLANDIA: “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company”
Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Aziz Ansari + Big Sean,” “Alec Baldwin + Ed Sheeran,”
“Larry David + Miley Cyrus”
Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA
YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO
SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW: “STARRING LADY GAGA”
Production Designer: BRUCE RODGERS