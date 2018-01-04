‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi,’ ‘Dunkirk,’ ‘Lady Bird’ Nab Art Directors Guild Nominations

Studio tentpoles “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Dunkirk,” fantasy “The Shape of Water,” and independent comedy “Lady Bird” are among the nominees for the Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Awards.

The feature film winners will be announced in three categories — period, fantasy, and contemporary — on Jan. 27 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at the Hollywood & Highland Center.

In the period film category, “Dunkirk” and “The Shape of Water” were nominated with “Darkest Hour,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” and “The Post.” In the fantasy field, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” was nominated along with “Beauty and the Beast,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “War for the Planet of the Apes,” and “Wonder Woman.” The contemporary film noms are “Lady Bird,” “Downsizing,” “Get Out,” “Logan,” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

“La La Land” won the contemporary award from the ADG last year and then went on to nab the Academy Award for production design.

The ADG also unveiled nominees for its new award for feature animation for “Cars 3,” “Coco,” “Despicable Me 3,” “The Lego Batman Movie,” and “Loving Vincent.”

Previously announced ADG honors include the William Cameron Menzies Award to Ron Clements and John Musker, directors of “The Little Mermaid” and “Moana”; Norm Newberry, John Moffitt, James J. Murakami, and Martin Kline will receive lifetime achievement awards; Kathleen Kennedy will be honored with the cinematic imagery award; and Matthew Loeb will get the leadership award.

Here’s the full nominations list:

1. PERIOD FILM

DARKEST HOUR

Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD

DUNKIRK

Production Designer: NATHAN CROWLEY

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Production Designer: JIM CLAY

THE POST

Production Designer: RICK CARTER

THE SHAPE OF WATER

Production Designer: PAUL DENHAM AUSTERBERRY

2. FANTASY FILM

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Production Designer: SARAH GREENWOOD

BLADE RUNNER 2049

Production Designer: DENNIS GASSNER

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI

Production Designer: RICK HEINRICHS

WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE APES

Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

WONDER WOMAN

Production Designer: ALINE BONETTO

3. CONTEMPORARY FILM

DOWNSIZING

Production Designer: STEFANIA CELLA

GET OUT

Production Designer: RUSTY SMITH

LADY BIRD

Production Designer: CHRIS JONES

LOGAN

Production Designer: FRANÇOIS AUDOUY

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Production Designer: INBAL WEINBERG

4. ANIMATED FILM

CARS 3

Production Designers: WILLIAM CONE, JAY SHUSTER

COCO

Production Designer: HARLEY JESSUP

DESPICABLE ME 3

Art Director: OLIVIER ADAM

THE LEGO BATMAN MOVIE

Production Designer: GRANT FRECKELTON

LOVING VINCENT

Production Designer: MATTHEW BUTTON

NOMINEES FOR EXCELLENCE IN PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR TELEVISION ARE:

5. One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS: “The Bad Beginning: Part One,” “The Reptile

Room: Part One,” “The Wide Window: Part One”

Production Designer: BO WELCH

THE CROWN: “A Company of Men,” “Beryl,” “Dear Mrs. Kennedy”

Production Designer: MARTIN CHILDS

GAME OF THRONES: “Dragonstone,” “The Queen`s Justice,” “Eastwatch”

Production Designer: DEBORAH RILEY

MINDHUNTER: “S1:E1,” “S1:E4,” “S1:E9”

Production Designer: STEVE ARNOLD

STRANGER THINGS: “Chapter Six: The Spy,” “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer,”

“Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Production Designer: CHRIS TRUJILLO

6. One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

AMERICAN GODS: “The Bone Orchard,” “The Secret of Spoons,” “Head Full of Snow”

Production Designer: PATTI PODESTA

THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “Pilot, Offred,” “Birth Day,” “Nolite Te Bastardes

Carborundorum”

Production Designer: JULIE BERGHOFF

THE HANDMAID’S TALE: “The Bridge”

Production Designer: ANDREW STEARN

MR. ROBOT: “eps3.0_power-saver-mode.h,” “eps3.1_undo.gz,” “eps3.2_legacy.so”

Production Designer: ANASTASIA WHITE

TWIN PEAKS: “Ep. 1: Part 1,” “Ep. 8: Part 8,” “Ep. 15: Part 15”

Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

7. Television Movie or LIMITED Series

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: CULT: “Election Night,” “Winter of Our Discontent”

Production Designer: JEFF MOSSA

BIG LITTLE LIES: “Somebody`s Dead,” “Living the Dream,” “You Get What You Need”

Production Designer: JOHN PAINO

BLACK MIRROR: “USS Callister”

Production Designer: JOEL COLLINS

FARGO: “The Narrow Escape Problem,” “The Law of Inevitability,” “Who Rules the

Land of Denial?”

Production Designer: ELISABETH WILLIAMS

FEUD: BETTE AND JOAN: “Pilot,” “And the Winner is…,” “You Mean All This Time

We Could Have Been Friends?”

Production Designer: JUDY BECKER

8. Half Hour Single-Camera Series

FUTURE MAN: “Pandora’s Mailbox,” “Beyond The Truffledome,” “A Date With Destiny”

Production Designer: JESSICA KENDER

GLOW: “Pilot,” “The Wrath of Kuntar,” “The Dusty Spur”

Production Designer: TODD FJELSTED

MASTER OF NONE: “Le Nozze,” “Thanksgiving,” “Amarsi Un Po”

Production Designer: AMY WILLIAMS

SILICON VALLEY: “Hooli-Con,” “Server Error”

Production Designer: RICHARD TOYON

VEEP: “Omaha”

Production Designer: JIM GLOSTER

9. MULTI-CAMERA Series

9JKL: “Pilot,” “Lovers Getaway,” “Set Visit”

Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON

THE BIG BANG THEORY: “The Romance Recalibration,” “The Separation Agitation,”

“The Explosion Implosion”

Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

THE RANCH: “My Best Friend,” “Last Dollar (Fly Away),” “Wrapped Up in You”

Production Designer: JOHN SHAFFNER

SUPERIOR DONUTS: “Pilot,” “Crime Time,” “Arthur`s Day Off”

Production Designer: STEPHAN OLSON

WILL & GRACE: “Eleven Years Later,” “A Gay Olde Christmas”

Production Designer: GLENDA ROVELLO

10. Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

APPLE: “Bulbs”

Production Designer: JAMES CHINLUND

CHANEL: “Gabrielle”

Production Designer: SHANE VALENTINO

KATY PERRY: “Bon Appétit”

Production Designer: NATALIE GROCE

NIKE: “Equality”

Production Designer: RUTH DE JONG

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II: “Rivalry / PS4”

Production Designer: JASON EDMONDS

11. Variety or Competition Series/AWARDS OR EVENT SPECIAL

BILL NYE SAVES THE WORLD: “Earth Is A Hot Mess”

Production Designer: JAMES PEARSE CONNELLY

GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS: “74th Annual”

Production Designer: BRIAN STONESTREET

PORTLANDIA: “Portland Secedes,” “Ants,” “Fred`s Cell Phone Company”

Production Designer: SCHUYLER TELLEEN

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE: “Aziz Ansari + Big Sean,” “Alec Baldwin + Ed Sheeran,”

“Larry David + Miley Cyrus”

Production Designers: KEITH IAN RAYWOOD, EUGENE LEE, AKIRA

YOSHIMURA, N. JOSEPH DeTULLIO

SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW: “STARRING LADY GAGA”

Production Designer: BRUCE RODGERS