ARRI Media Boards Henry James Adaptation ‘The Aspern Papers’

ARRI Media International has boarded Henry James adaptation “The Aspern Papers” for international sales. The Munich-based sales company has also released a first-look image from the film, which is in post-production.

The period drama, based on a novella by the celebrated U.S. author, stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Joely Richardson (pictured in the first-look image) alongside Richardson’s mother, Oscar-winner Vanessa Redgrave. It marks the feature debut of French director Julien Landais, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Jean Pavans and Hannah Bhuiya.

ARRI will present the film to international buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin, offering a first look at the trailer.

Set in Venice in the late 19th century, “The Aspern Papers” tells the story of an ambitious editor (Meyers), who is obsessed by the romantic poet Jeffrey Aspern and his short and wildly romantic life. Travelling from the U.S. to Venice, he is determined to get his hands on the letters Aspern wrote to his lover and muse (Redgrave), who ferociously guards their secrets. Richardson plays Redgrave’s niece.

Jon Kortajarena plays Aspern, while the cast also includes Poppy Delevingne, Morgane Polanski, Lois Robbins, Alice Aufray and Barbara Meier. The film is produced by Gabriela Bacher for Film House Germany’s Summerstorm Entertainment, alongside Landais for Princeps Films.

Oscar-nominated “Call Me By Your Name” writer James Ivory serves as executive producer having supported Landais during development. Additional executive producers include Charles S. Cohen of Cohen Media Group, which will distribute the film in the U.S., Francois Sarkozy, Christian Angermayer and Klemens Hallmann of Film House Germany, Charles-Henri de Lobkowicz, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor and Patrick Depeters of BondIt Media Capital, and Bastien Sirodot, Adrian Politowski and Gilles Waterkeyn of Umedia. Umedia will co-produce and handle post production in Brussels. Bruno Wang serves as co-executive producer.