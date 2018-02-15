Arnold Schwarzenegger Joins Michael Fassbender in ‘Kung Fury’ Feature Film

Arnold Schwarzenegger has boarded David Sandberg action-comedy “Kung Fury.”

He will join the previously announced cast of Michael Fassbender and David Hasselhoff. David Sandberg will also star and produce the film under his Laser Unicorns production company. Sandberg is adapting the upcoming feature-length movie as a sequel to his short film, which paid homage to 1980s martial arts and police films. It was selected to screen at the 2015 Cannes Directors Fortnight, and eventually gained a cult following.

David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Aaron Schmidt will serve as producers under their KatzSmith Productions banner. The team previously worked together on the 2017 thriller “It.” Conor McCaughan and Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films will also produce. Pelle Strandberg of Laser Unicorns will be the executive producer.

The feature film will take place in 1985 in Miami after the death of a Thundercop causes the police force to disband.

Schwarzenegger has been the face of the “Terminator” franchise for years — the fifth installment was released in 2015. An untitled “Terminator” reboot is currently in pre-production. Schwarzenegger’s other upcoming projects include fantasy film “The Legend of Conan,” “Triplets” with Danny DeVito and Eddie Murphy, and “Viy 2: Journey to China” with Jackie Chan.

Bloom will present the movie to buyers at the Berlin Film Festival and will also oversee international sales.

Schwarzenegger is represented by CAA.