Arnold Schwarzenegger in Stable Condition After Heart Surgery

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Arnold Schwarzenegger
CREDIT: Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

He’s back!

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing heart surgery on Thursday in Los Angeles.

TMZ first reported that the former governor of California underwent emergency open-heart surgery, but his spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, released a statement on Twitter that the procedure was planned.

“Update: Schwarzenegger is awake and his first words were actually ‘I’m back,’ so he is in good spirits,” Ketchell later tweeted before noon.

Schwarzenegger, 70, went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to replace a pulmonic valve that was originally replaced in 1997 due to a congenital heart defect

“That 1997 replacement valve was never meant to be permanent, and has outlived its life expectancy, so he chose to replace it yesterday through a less-invasive catheter valve replacement,” Ketchell said.

Ketchell added that an open-heart surgery team was on hand as part of standard procedure.

“They frequently are in these circumstances, in case the catheter procedure was unable to be performed,” Ketchell said. “Governor Schwarzenegger’s pulmonic valve was successfully replaced.”

Schwarzenegger is set to return to the “Terminator” franchise in the sixth film in the series, which is scheduled for release by Paramount on July 26, 2019.

More Film

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger

    Arnold Schwarzenegger in Stable Condition After Heart Surgery

    He’s back! Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing heart surgery on Thursday in Los Angeles. TMZ first reported that the former governor of California underwent emergency open-heart surgery, but his spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, released a statement on Twitter that the procedure was planned. My statement on Governor @Schwarzenegger’s procedure. pic.twitter.com/7RoVtHN43c — Daniel Ketchell (@ketch) March 30, […]

  • Cameron Diaz

    Cameron Diaz Says She's 'Actually Retired' From Acting

    He’s back! Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing heart surgery on Thursday in Los Angeles. TMZ first reported that the former governor of California underwent emergency open-heart surgery, but his spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, released a statement on Twitter that the procedure was planned. My statement on Governor @Schwarzenegger’s procedure. pic.twitter.com/7RoVtHN43c — Daniel Ketchell (@ketch) March 30, […]

  • Colin Trevorrow Jurassic World 3

    Colin Trevorrow Will Return to Direct 'Jurassic World 3'

    He’s back! Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing heart surgery on Thursday in Los Angeles. TMZ first reported that the former governor of California underwent emergency open-heart surgery, but his spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, released a statement on Twitter that the procedure was planned. My statement on Governor @Schwarzenegger’s procedure. pic.twitter.com/7RoVtHN43c — Daniel Ketchell (@ketch) March 30, […]

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    Box Office: 'Ready Player One' Off to Strong Start in China

    He’s back! Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing heart surgery on Thursday in Los Angeles. TMZ first reported that the former governor of California underwent emergency open-heart surgery, but his spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, released a statement on Twitter that the procedure was planned. My statement on Governor @Schwarzenegger’s procedure. pic.twitter.com/7RoVtHN43c — Daniel Ketchell (@ketch) March 30, […]

  • Kate McKinnon

    Kate McKinnon in Talks to Join Danny Boyle-Richard Curtis Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

    He’s back! Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing heart surgery on Thursday in Los Angeles. TMZ first reported that the former governor of California underwent emergency open-heart surgery, but his spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, released a statement on Twitter that the procedure was planned. My statement on Governor @Schwarzenegger’s procedure. pic.twitter.com/7RoVtHN43c — Daniel Ketchell (@ketch) March 30, […]

  • Amazon Prime Video Acquires More Than

    Amazon Prime Video Acquires More Than 40 French Shows, Films From EuropaCorp, TF1

    He’s back! Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing heart surgery on Thursday in Los Angeles. TMZ first reported that the former governor of California underwent emergency open-heart surgery, but his spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, released a statement on Twitter that the procedure was planned. My statement on Governor @Schwarzenegger’s procedure. pic.twitter.com/7RoVtHN43c — Daniel Ketchell (@ketch) March 30, […]

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    Box Office: 'Ready Player One' Powers to $12 Million Opening Day on Way to $50 Million-Plus

    He’s back! Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing heart surgery on Thursday in Los Angeles. TMZ first reported that the former governor of California underwent emergency open-heart surgery, but his spokesman, Daniel Ketchell, released a statement on Twitter that the procedure was planned. My statement on Governor @Schwarzenegger’s procedure. pic.twitter.com/7RoVtHN43c — Daniel Ketchell (@ketch) March 30, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad