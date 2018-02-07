You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Armie Hammer Set to Star in Untitled Annapurna Thriller (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Following his critically acclaimed role in “Call Me By Your Name,” Armie Hammer has found his next project in an untitled Annapurna Pictures thriller.

“Under the Shadow” helmer Babak Anvari is writing and directing, with Lucan Toh of Two & Two Pictures, Christopher Kopp of AZA Films, and Annapurna Pictures all on board to produce.

The story follows a New Orleans bartender whose life begins to unravel after a series of disturbing and inexplicable events begin to happen when he picks up a phone left behind at his bar.

Annapurna is fast tracking the film, having already set a March 29, 2019 release for the pic.

Hammer is coming off some of the best reviews of his career for the Sony Classics romantic drama “Call Me By Your Name,” which earned Hammer a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor, while the film scored an Oscar nomination for best picture.

The actor is coming off another hot Sundance title, “Sorry to Bother You,” which Annapurna also purchased at this year’s festival. He also appears in the Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic, “On the Basis of Sex.”

Hammer is repped by WME and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern. Anvari is repped by WME and Grandview in the US and Independent Talent in the UK.

