Armie Hammer, Paul Thomas Anderson to be Honored at Texas Film Awards

Academy-Award nominated screenwriter and director Paul Thomas Anderson and actor Armie Hammer  will be honored at the upcoming Texas Film Awards, the Austin Film Society announced Tuesday.

Anderson will receive the inaugural Jonathan Demme Award of the Texas Film Hall of Fame. The AFS consulted with Demme’s family to choose Anderson as this year’s recipient of the award. Anderson was a disciple of Demme and shot his 2007 drama “There Will Be Blood” in Texas. Anderson most recently directed and wrote the screenplay for “Phantom Thread” which has been nominated for Academy Awards for best director and best motion picture.

Hammer will be presented with Variety’s One to Acclaim Award. Steven Gaydos, V.P. and executive editor of Variety, will give the “Call Me By Your Name” actor his award. Hammer has had a notable year with the success of the Oscar-nominated Luca Guadagnino film. He will next appear in “Final Portrait” directed by Stanley Tucci.

Along with Anderson and Hammer, other Texas Film Hall of Fame members will attend the event being held at the AFS Cinema.

The Texas Film Awards help raise funds for the AFS which is a nonprofit organization that creates artistic and education programs.

The Texas Film Awards occur on March 8.

