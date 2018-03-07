You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Armando Iannucci Says Trump Presidency Parallels ‘The Death of Stalin’

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
'The Death of Stalin' film premiere
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“The Death of Stalin” director and writer Armando Iannucci says his political satire parallels the actions of Donald Trump and his administration.

The comedy follows the aftermath of Joseph Stalin’s death as his closest officials all attempt to inherit power. Although “The Death of Stalin” was filmed prior to Robert Mueller’s investigation about politicians possibly conspiring with Russia, Iannucci said it fits in with the news today.

At a screening of the film at the Ace Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles, Iannucci said that there are lines in the film that closely resemble the quotes from Trump’s officials that make headlines daily. “There are phrases in the film like ‘we’re in a new reality now’ just as Kellyanne Conway was on the television talking about alternative facts,” Iannucci said.

“In the film, they talk about a false narrative just as Trump was talking about false news,” he added. “It’s just bizarre, this strange parallel.”

The similarities help convey the message Iannucci hopes viewers take away from the film. “I want the audience to feel there,” he said. “That this is happening now in front of you. It’s not happening far away in another country. It’s immediate.”

Actress Andrea Riseborough, who proudly wore a Time’s Up pin, said that comedy helps process the social commentary. “As a human being I think it’s healthy to satirize our own society and sort of understand ourselves better,” she commented. “We can look back at ourselves and think, ‘How do we keep making this mistake over and over again?’”

Rupert Friend, who plays Vasily Stalin, said that although the movie does portray a dark period of time, there will still be plenty of laughs. “There’s a huge amount of liberties we take in this film,” Friend said. “We are making a film that is very much rooted in history, but we had a lot of fun with that history.”

“The Death of Stalin” opens in theaters March 9.

More Film

  • Kenneth Lonergan Oscar Win Manchester by

    Kenneth Lonergan Signs First Look Deal With Amazon Studios

    “The Death of Stalin” director and writer Armando Iannucci says his political satire parallels the actions of Donald Trump and his administration. The comedy follows the aftermath of Joseph Stalin’s death as his closest officials all attempt to inherit power. Although “The Death of Stalin” was filmed prior to Robert Mueller’s investigation about politicians possibly […]

  • A Wrinkle in Time

    Film Review: 'A Wrinkle in Time'

    “The Death of Stalin” director and writer Armando Iannucci says his political satire parallels the actions of Donald Trump and his administration. The comedy follows the aftermath of Joseph Stalin’s death as his closest officials all attempt to inherit power. Although “The Death of Stalin” was filmed prior to Robert Mueller’s investigation about politicians possibly […]

  • 'The Death of Stalin' film premiere

    Armando Iannucci Says Trump Presidency Parallels 'The Death of Stalin'

    “The Death of Stalin” director and writer Armando Iannucci says his political satire parallels the actions of Donald Trump and his administration. The comedy follows the aftermath of Joseph Stalin’s death as his closest officials all attempt to inherit power. Although “The Death of Stalin” was filmed prior to Robert Mueller’s investigation about politicians possibly […]

  • Oscars: How 'The Shape of Water'

    Oscars: How 'The Shape of Water' Rallied a Consensus

    “The Death of Stalin” director and writer Armando Iannucci says his political satire parallels the actions of Donald Trump and his administration. The comedy follows the aftermath of Joseph Stalin’s death as his closest officials all attempt to inherit power. Although “The Death of Stalin” was filmed prior to Robert Mueller’s investigation about politicians possibly […]

  • Josh Goldstine

    Universal Fires Marketing President Josh Goldstine Following Inappropriate Conduct Investigation

    “The Death of Stalin” director and writer Armando Iannucci says his political satire parallels the actions of Donald Trump and his administration. The comedy follows the aftermath of Joseph Stalin’s death as his closest officials all attempt to inherit power. Although “The Death of Stalin” was filmed prior to Robert Mueller’s investigation about politicians possibly […]

  • Forcasting the 2019 Oscars Race

    Oscars: Predicting Next Year's Competitors

    “The Death of Stalin” director and writer Armando Iannucci says his political satire parallels the actions of Donald Trump and his administration. The comedy follows the aftermath of Joseph Stalin’s death as his closest officials all attempt to inherit power. Although “The Death of Stalin” was filmed prior to Robert Mueller’s investigation about politicians possibly […]

  • Guillermo del Toro Oscars Win Variety

    Guillermo del Toro on His Oscar Wins and How to Push for Inclusion in Hollywood

    “The Death of Stalin” director and writer Armando Iannucci says his political satire parallels the actions of Donald Trump and his administration. The comedy follows the aftermath of Joseph Stalin’s death as his closest officials all attempt to inherit power. Although “The Death of Stalin” was filmed prior to Robert Mueller’s investigation about politicians possibly […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad