Actress Arielle Kebbel Asks For Help Finding Missing Sister

“Fifty Shades Freed” actress Arielle Kebbel has taken to Instagram asking for help in finding her sister, Julia, who has been missing since Jan. 31.
Kebbel posted photos of her sister on Saturday and said Julia was last seen walking her dog on Wednesday night in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles.
“She has tattoos on both fore arms. She has a spiritual symbol w/ a key and the words promise on one fore arm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other,” Kebbel wrote to describe her sister. “Her chocolate lab is named Cindy Crawford. She is chipped. If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, pls let us know.”
People reported there was a fire in Julia’s apartment the day she went missing.
🚨 ALERT 🚨 My SiSTER JULIA KEBBEL is MISSING. Pls REPOST. She was last seen in silver lake, walking her chocolate lab, Cindy, at 11 pm wed night. 1/31/18 She is 5’3 . Weighs about 105 pounds. Fair skin. Bleach blonde short hair. She has tattoos on both fore arms. She has a spiritual symbol w/ a key and the words promise on one fore arm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other. Pls scroll through pictures to see details. Her chocolate lab is named Cindy Crawford. She is chipped. If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, pls let us know. Julia’s Instagram and Twitter is @jkebbz pls go there to see more pictures of her. If you have seen her or know anything about her, pls DM me and call 911.
Kebbel later posted a missing persons poster and created the hashtag #BringJuliaHome to aid in spreading the word on social media.
Celebrities including Amy Schumer, Shiri Appleby, and Odette Annable have joined in the search efforts by sharing Kebbel’s post on their own social media accounts.