Actress Arielle Kebbel Asks For Help Finding Missing Sister

Fifty Shades Freed” actress Arielle Kebbel has taken to Instagram asking for help in finding her sister, Julia, who has been missing since Jan. 31.

Kebbel posted photos of her sister on Saturday and said Julia was last seen walking her dog on Wednesday night in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles.

“She has tattoos on both fore arms. She has a spiritual symbol w/ a key and the words promise on one fore arm and a blue Phoenix rising on the other,” Kebbel wrote to describe her sister. “Her chocolate lab is named Cindy Crawford. She is chipped. If anyone finds the dog or has seen her, pls let us know.”

People reported there was a fire in Julia’s apartment the day she went missing.

Kebbel later posted a missing persons poster and created the hashtag #BringJuliaHome to aid in spreading the word on social media.

Celebrities including Amy Schumer, Shiri Appleby, and Odette Annable have joined in the search efforts by sharing Kebbel’s post on their own social media accounts.

