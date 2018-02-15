‘Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion and Disco’ Bought by Film Movement

Film Movement has acquired U.S. distribution rights to James Crump’s documentary “Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco” for a release in September, with digital and home entertainment releases to follow

The film has screened at BFI London Film Festival, IDFA Amsterdam and DOC NYC, where it won the Metropolitan Grand Jury prize. “Antonio Lopez 1970,” produced by Crump and Ronnie Sassoon, is a time capsule of Paris and New York between 1969 and 1973 as viewed through the eyes of Lopez, regarded as the

dominant fashion illustrator of the time.

His discoveries included Cathee Dahmen, Grace Jones, Pat Cleveland, Tina Chow, Jessica Lange, Jerry Hall and Warhol Superstars Donna Jordan, Jane Forth and Patti D’Arbanville. The film uses archival footage and stills of studio life in Carnegie Hall, Max’s Kansas City and Hotel Chelsea and original interviews with Lange, Cleveland, Jordan, Forth and D’Arbanville, fashion photographer Bill Cunningham in his very last interview, Grace Coddington, Joan Juliet Buck, Michael Chow, Bob Colacello, Corey Tippin, and Paul Caranicas.

“Antonio Lopez 1970” features music by Donna Summer, Marvin Gaye, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Isaac Hayes, Curtis Mayfield and Chic and the Temptations.

“James Crump delivers audiences to a truly exciting moment in time with ‘Antonio Lopez,’” said Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement. “And while Lopez’s story may be unfamiliar to many, James’ film informs and enriches in the most dazzling way.”