Antoine Fuqua Back in Talks to Direct ‘Scarface’

After bowing out to direct the sequel to “The Equalizer,” director Antoine Fuqua looks to have come back into the fray to direct Universal’s new re-imagining of “Scarface.” Sources tell Variety that, while an official offer is not yet on the table, discussions are underway for Fuqua to direct the film.

Fuqua left the project just over a year ago when his commitments to “The Equalizer” sequel forced him to drop out. The studio would eventually turn to David Ayer to helm the project, but the “Suicide Squad” and “Bright” director ended up parting ways with movie due to scheduling conflicts, which opened up the door for Fuqua’s return.

Universal originally set the film to open this August, but it was recently taken off the calendar.

The latest script was written by Ayer, Jonathan Herman, and Joel Coen and Ethan Coen. The film will be produced by Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions. Scott Stuber will executive produce. Martin Bregman, producer of the 1983 “Scarface” film, will also produce.

Executive vice president of production Jon Mone and vice president of production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project for Universal. Vice president of production Brian Williams will oversee on behalf of Dylan Clark Productions.

Fuqua is repped by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Deadline Hollywood first reported the news on Fuqua.