Kendrick Lamar’s Label Hosts Free ‘Black Panther’ Screenings for Kids in Watts

Anthony ‘Top Dawg’ Tiffith, who runs record label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), home to Kendrick Lamar and Sza, will host free “Black Panther” screenings for the youth of the Watts neighborhood in South Los Angeles.

In partnership with Interscope Records, the three screenings will be held on Feb. 17, the day after the nationwide release of the Marvel movie, at theaters in Nickerson Garden Projects, Jordan Downs Projects, and Imperial Courts Projects. Lamar curated the soundtrack for ‘”Black Panther” which includes tracks by The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Schoolboy Q and 2 Chainz.

The screenings follow further efforts from the Hollywood community to help fans who can’t afford tickets to see the Ryan Coogler film. On the day of the movie’s release, Brie Larson, who recently joined the Marvel family as Captain Marvel, tweeted: “If you want to buy tix for people who can’t afford to see #BlackPanther at the moment, comment below. If you are in need of tix, reach out to the angels who have commented below #payitforward.”

If you want to buy tix for people who can’t afford to see #BlackPanther at the moment, comment below. If you are in need of tix, reach out to the angels who have commented below #payitforward Enjoy the movie everyone! — Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 16, 2018

Rapper T.I. also partnered with Walmart to give 300 tickets to families so they could see advanced screenings. Multiple radio stations have made similar contributions.

Me and @Walmart joined efforts to support the community with free tickets for customers to attend an Advance Screening of @MarvelStudios @theblackpanther. We gave away 300 tickets to deserving families yesterday at the Cascade Walmart store. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/S74W8x4Ai9 — T.I. (@Tip) February 13, 2018

Box office predictions have been inching up with the superhero’s four-day holiday weekend debut in full steam. The film is estimated to make around a record breaking $200 million in North America. The Thursday preview showings brought in $25.2 million which was the second-biggest preview ever for a Marvel title.