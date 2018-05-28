New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Teaser Previews Ghost-Fighting Plan

By

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All

It’s only 30 seconds long, but Marvel’s latest teaser for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” packs a lot of ghost-vanquishing action into a little space.

As in the trailer released at the beginning of the month, the new Memorial Day teaser still gives few clues as to how the film will connect to “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“If you want to do something right, you make a list,” says Paul Rudd’s character Scott Lang, explaining the steps in his mission to bring down Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

“We have to save the world — that’s major, we can’t forget that,” Lang says to Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas and Hope Van Dyme, played by Evangeline Lilly.

“Avengers: Infinity War” has made more thank $626 million domestically since its April 27 opening, and a stratospheric $1.9 billion globally.

Ant-Man and the Wasp,” the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is directed by Peyton Reed. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” opens July 6. Watch the trailer above.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had A Cape, And It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

  • Ron Howard Emilia Clarke Alden alden

    'Solo' Cast on Getting Harrison Ford's Blessing and Expanding the 'Star Wars' Universe

  • Royal Wedding By the Numbers

    Royal Wedding by the Numbers

More Film

  • The Not-So-Buried Radical Chic of 'First

    The Not-So-Buried Radical Chic of 'First Reformed'

    It’s only 30 seconds long, but Marvel’s latest teaser for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” packs a lot of ghost-vanquishing action into a little space. As in the trailer released at the beginning of the month, the new Memorial Day teaser still gives few clues as to how the film will connect to “Avengers: Infinity War.” […]

  • solo a star wars story

    'Solo' Box Office Disappointment is Wake Up Call for 'Star Wars'

    It’s only 30 seconds long, but Marvel’s latest teaser for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” packs a lot of ghost-vanquishing action into a little space. As in the trailer released at the beginning of the month, the new Memorial Day teaser still gives few clues as to how the film will connect to “Avengers: Infinity War.” […]

  • solo a star wars story

    Box Office: 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Stumbles With $103 Million Holiday Opening

    It’s only 30 seconds long, but Marvel’s latest teaser for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” packs a lot of ghost-vanquishing action into a little space. As in the trailer released at the beginning of the month, the new Memorial Day teaser still gives few clues as to how the film will connect to “Avengers: Infinity War.” […]

  • Romanian Actor Vlad Ivanov on Seeking

    Romanian Actor Vlad Ivanov on Seeking Out Roles with Fresh Challenges

    It’s only 30 seconds long, but Marvel’s latest teaser for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” packs a lot of ghost-vanquishing action into a little space. As in the trailer released at the beginning of the month, the new Memorial Day teaser still gives few clues as to how the film will connect to “Avengers: Infinity War.” […]

  • Korea Box Office: 'Believer' Wins as

    Korea Box Office: 'Believer' Wins as ‘Solo’ Opens Fourth

    It’s only 30 seconds long, but Marvel’s latest teaser for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” packs a lot of ghost-vanquishing action into a little space. As in the trailer released at the beginning of the month, the new Memorial Day teaser still gives few clues as to how the film will connect to “Avengers: Infinity War.” […]

  • Andrei Cretulescu Finds New Romanian Rhythm

    Andrei Cretulescu Finds New Romanian Rhythm in 'Charleston’

    It’s only 30 seconds long, but Marvel’s latest teaser for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” packs a lot of ghost-vanquishing action into a little space. As in the trailer released at the beginning of the month, the new Memorial Day teaser still gives few clues as to how the film will connect to “Avengers: Infinity War.” […]

  • China Box Office: 'Solo' Opens Third

    China Box Office: 'Solo' Opens Third Behind 'How Long' and 'Avengers'

    It’s only 30 seconds long, but Marvel’s latest teaser for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” packs a lot of ghost-vanquishing action into a little space. As in the trailer released at the beginning of the month, the new Memorial Day teaser still gives few clues as to how the film will connect to “Avengers: Infinity War.” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad