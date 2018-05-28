New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Teaser Previews Ghost-Fighting Plan

It’s only 30 seconds long, but Marvel’s latest teaser for “Ant-Man and the Wasp” packs a lot of ghost-vanquishing action into a little space.

As in the trailer released at the beginning of the month, the new Memorial Day teaser still gives few clues as to how the film will connect to “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“If you want to do something right, you make a list,” says Paul Rudd’s character Scott Lang, explaining the steps in his mission to bring down Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen).

“We have to save the world — that’s major, we can’t forget that,” Lang says to Hank Pym, played by Michael Douglas and Hope Van Dyme, played by Evangeline Lilly.

“Avengers: Infinity War” has made more thank $626 million domestically since its April 27 opening, and a stratospheric $1.9 billion globally.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp,” the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is directed by Peyton Reed. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Charles Newirth, and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari wrote the screenplay.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” opens July 6. Watch the trailer above.