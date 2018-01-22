Paul Rudd on ‘Ant-Man 2,’ How Original Film Helped Him Land Role as WWII Spy

Playing a diminutive superhero helped Paul Rudd land a role as a major-league baseball player turned spy in “The Catcher Was a Spy.”

“I think it was ‘Ant-Man’ that brought us together,” director Ben Lewin said at the Variety Studio presented by AT&T while promoting the World War II thriller on Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. “I remember at the premiere of ‘Ant-Man,’ I was thinking, ‘Wow, wouldn’t it be great.’ … It was a pivotal event for me. Mentally, I certainly became fascinated with you as Moe Berg as a result.”

Lewin said the film helped him see the actor in a new light, thinking, “‘Boy, you can do all sorts of stuff.'”

Rudd also discussed his relationship with Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

“We’re very much partners in the film,” he teased.

He also said it was a thrill to work with “legends” Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas.

Rudd recalled seriously injuring his arm on the “Catcher Was a Spy” set while catching 80-mile-per-hour baseballs with an old-fashioned baseball mitt from the period.

“I wound up having to go to the hospital (with) tendonitis. My whole arm was in a cast for like two months,” he recalled.

“The Catcher Was a Spy” also stars Guy Pearce, Paul Giamatti, Mark Strong, Jeff Daniels, and Sienna Miller.