Watch the Exclusive Trailer for Cannes Out of Competition Player ‘Another Day of Life’

BARCELONA — Sales agent Indie Sales has just dropped a new trailer for “Another Day of Life,” added last Thursday to this year’s Cannes’ Official Selection where it plays out of competition.

Directed by Polish animator Damian Nenow and Spain’s Raúl de la Fuente, a documentary filmmaker, and a narration of the harrowing experiences in the 1975 Angola Civil War which drove Polish war correspondent Ryszard Kapuściński to write the book which forged his reputation, “Another Day of Life” can be portrayed many ways. Excerpts on YouTube capture the power of individual scenes, and their haunting mix of 1975 animated chronicle and live action contemporary interview 40 years later featuring the characters in scenes: an effect which gives a sense of heightened reality to the 1975 chronicle.

For many, the 1975 war for life-changing: “I lost peace for the rest of my life,” says Kapuściński’s fellow reporter Artur in the film,. The same can be said for Kapuściński. His own life-change is the major narrative of the trailer. Kapuściński came to Angola to report on the war as a professional journalist. He left a writer. “Are you a spy, or what?” the sassy Angolan revolutionary Carlotta asks him. “Relax, he’s a friend,” someone says off-screen. “Don’t forget about us,” Carlotta says in the last scene in the film.” Kapuściński’s sense of the derangement of war is captured in the hallucinatory scenes in the trailer. His deep sense of sympathy for the world’s oppressed never left him.

The trailer, especially in its early part, also gives some sense of the energy of the film, and of Kapuściński himself, with the camera constantly in motion, pulling in and out from a scene, or, in the film’s opening sequence seen at Cartoon Movie, prescribing a sustained tracking shot beside the journalist as he makes his way to his office and his voiceover describes, with swaggering black humor how, with Angola’s middle classes moving out of the country, he thought it was an excellent time to move in.

Developed from a concept by De la Fuente and Amaia Remírez at Spain’s Kanakai Films,” Another Way of Life” is produced by Poland’s Platige Films ands Kanaki Films and co-produced by Belgium’s Walking the Dog), Germany’s Wuste Film and Animationfabrik and Hungary’s Puppetworks.