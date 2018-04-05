You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Annette Bening, Adam Driver, Jon Hamm in Talks for CIA Drama ‘Torture Report’

Annette Bening, Adam Driver, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Morrison are in negotiations to star in CIA drama “The Torture Report.”

Scott Z. Burns is directing from his own script. Vice Studios is producing and financing for the project, which centers on the CIA’s extreme interrogation program on detainees following the 9/11 attacks.

Along with Burns, producers are Danny Gabai, Eddy Moretti, Jennifer Fox, Michael Sugar, Steven Soderbergh, and Kerry Orent. UTA is repping North American rights to the film.

Burns has written screenplays for “The Bourne Ultimatum,” “The Informant!,” “Contagion,” and “Side Effects.” He was a producer on “An Inconvenient Truth,” which won the Academy Award for best documentary feature in 2006.

Bening starred in “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool” and “The Seagull,” which will premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival. Driver will again portray Kylo Ren in “Star Wars: Episode IX” and is also set for Spike Lee’s “Black Klansman.”

Hamm will be seen in New Line’s comedy “Tag” and Fox’s “Bad Times at the El Royale.” Morrison starred in ABC’s “Once Upon a Time.”

Bening is repped by CAA; Driver is repped by Gersh; Hamm is repped by CAA and Forward Entertainment; Morrison is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content; and Burns is repped by UTA. The news was first reported by Deadline.

