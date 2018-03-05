You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anne Hathaway Responds to Oscars Haters Five Years After Best Supporting Actress Win

Anne Hathaway accepts the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Les Miserables" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles85th Academy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2013
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway called out those who criticized her 2013 best supporting actress acceptance speech on Instagram Sunday before the 2018 Oscar ceremony.

The actress won the award for her portrayal of Fantine in Tom Hooper’s film adaption of the musical “Les Miserables.” Following her win, some expressed disdain for previous comments she made about playing Fantine in which she spoke about having to lose weight for the role and crying while watching her own performance.

“A bunch of corny haters were getting lots of attention from the media for being haters but you know what? It was still the best,” Hathaway wrote in her post.

She also provided context to her overall experience that night, saying, “I had to change my dress last minute and so it looked like my nipples were hard, I had full blown laryngitis and had to sing.”

In 2016, Variety reported that Hathaway was unhappy with her best supporting actress win. “It’s an obvious thing, you win an Oscar and you’re supposed to be happy,” Hathaway said. “I didn’t feel that way.”

Despite her commentary on the negativity, she ultimately ended her Instagram post on a positive note with an address the 2018 nominees.

“To all the nominees, I hope you have a BLAST tonight doing all that #bestlife #oscars stuff,” she wrote.

