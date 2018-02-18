You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anne Hathaway in Talks to Star in Dee Rees’ ‘The Last Thing He Wanted’

Anne Hathaway Oscar win
Anne Hathaway is in negotiations to star in “Mudbound” director Dee Rees’ “The Last Thing He Wanted,” based on the Joan Didion political thriller. Elevated’s Cassian Elwes will produce and The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones will produce and finance. Bloom is introducing the project to buyers in Berlin.

Marco Villalobos penned the screenplay, which is “a thrilling story of one woman, alone and unrelenting in a race against time,” according to a statement. Elwes (“Dallas Buyers Club”) optioned the book from Didion to develop it with Rees following their collaboration on “Mudbound,” which received four Academy Award nominations, including one for Rees for adapted screenplay.

The film, which is in pre-production, centers on hardscrabble journalist Elena McMahon who finds herself on dangerous ground as the Iran Contra Affair’s arms for drugs plot reaches its tipping point.

Hathaway won the Oscar for an actress in a supporting role for “Les Misérables.” Her credits also include the upcoming “Ocean’s 8,” “Colossal,” “Alice Through the Looking Glass,” “The Intern,” “Interstellar,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “Love & Other Drugs.” She is represented by CAA and Management 360.

