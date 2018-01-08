‘Captain Fantastic’ Standout Annalise Basso to Star in ‘Ladyworld’

Annalise Basso (“Captain Fantastic”), Ariela Barer (“The Runaways”), and Ryan Simpkins have been tapped to co-star in the Amanda Kramer-directed suspense film “Ladyworld.”

Odessa Adlon, Maya Hawke, Atheena Frizzell, Zora Casebere, and Tatsumi Romano have also joined the cast. Shooting begins in this month in Los Angeles.

Written by Kramer and Benjamin Shearn, the film centers around eight teenage girls trapped at a birthday party in the canyons after a massive ecological event. Cut off from civilization in a ruined and powerless house, the girls should organize, but instead exploit each other’s fears, devolving into a dynamic of manipulation and control.

Love & Death Productions’ Thomas R. Burke and Leal Naim are producing alongside Jamie Dolan and Kramer. Co-producing is Jenna Cavelle, Katrina Kudlick, Jason Don, and Alex Don.

Basso appeared in the critically acclaimed “Captain Fantastic” as one of Viggo Mortensen’s children. She can be seen next in Amazon’s anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” and TNT’s “Snowpiercer.”

