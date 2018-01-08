You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

'Captain Fantastic' Standout Annalise Basso to Star in 'Ladyworld'

Justin Kroll

Annalise Basso (“Captain Fantastic”), Ariela Barer (“The Runaways”), and Ryan Simpkins have been tapped to co-star in the Amanda Kramer-directed suspense film “Ladyworld.”

Odessa Adlon, Maya Hawke, Atheena Frizzell, Zora Casebere, and Tatsumi Romano have also joined the cast. Shooting begins in this month in Los Angeles.

Written by Kramer and Benjamin Shearn, the film centers around eight teenage girls trapped at a birthday party in the canyons after a massive ecological event. Cut off from civilization in a ruined and powerless house, the girls should organize, but instead exploit each other’s fears, devolving into a dynamic of manipulation and control.

Love & Death Productions’ Thomas R. Burke and Leal Naim are producing alongside Jamie Dolan and Kramer. Co-producing is Jenna Cavelle, Katrina Kudlick, Jason Don, and Alex Don.

Basso appeared in the critically acclaimed “Captain Fantastic” as one of Viggo Mortensen’s children. She can be seen next in Amazon’s anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” and TNT’s “Snowpiercer.”

Kramer is repped by APA. Basso is with UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum. Barer is with AKA Talent Agency and Myrna Lieberman Management. Simpkins is with WME and Thruline Entertainment. Adlon is with Don Buchwald & Associates and Royle Dice. Hawke is with CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Frizzell is with Kim Dawson Agency. Romano is with Eileen O’Farrell Personal Management.

    'Captain Fantastic' Standout Annalise Basso to Star in 'Ladyworld'

    'Fifty Shades Freed' Dominates Social Media Buzz With New Trailer

    Melinda Gates, Olivier Assayas, Richard Linklater Added to SXSW Lineup

    Jennifer Lawrence Is a Deadly Spy in New 'Red Sparrow' Trailer

    Boon, Binoche, Dujardin, Laurent, Cluzet, Lindon, Viard, Auteuil Grace 2018's UniFrance Rendez-Vous

    Korea Box Office: Local Duo Retain Top Spots, 'Jumanji' Opens Third

    Reel Suspects Rolls Out Dominique Choisy's 'My Life With James Dean' (EXCLUSIVE)

