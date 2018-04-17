Andy Kindler to Star in Dark Comedy ‘The Fiddling Horse’

Andy Kindler will star in the dark independent comedy “The Fiddling Horse” from filmmaker C.J. Wallis.

“The Fiddling Horse” follows a woman who inherits a racehorse, and in an attempt to elevate her failing status within her high society circle, teams up with an ex-celebrity jockey to secretly execute a long-con to cash in on the monetary and social winnings at the racecourse. Kindler will be playing the role of Barry Bitterman, an former celebrity jockey turned horse trainer.

Kindler currently recurs on Fox’s animated series “Bob’s Burgers,” Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here,” and Comedy Central’s “Tosh.0.” He is also a regular on the web series “But I’m Chris Jericho.” He has previously appeared on “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “The Daily Show,” “Late Night With David Letterman,” “Maron,” and “Wizards of Waverly Place.”

Wallis directed the movie “Perfect Bid,” which named best documentary at last year’s Orlando Film Festival. “Perfect Bid” explores how Ted Slauson became adept at recording and memorizing prices of products featured on “The Price Is Right” since its inception in 1972, culminating in him helping a contestant place a perfect bid during a 2008 showcase.

Kindler is represented by Omnipop Talent Group.