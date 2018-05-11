Andy Garcia, Walton Goggins, Molly Parker Join Drama ‘Words on Bathroom Walls’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andy Garcia Walton Goggins Molly Parker
CREDIT: REx/Shutterstock

Andy Garcia, Walton Goggins, and Molly Parker have joined the cast for the film adaptation of the high school drama “Words on Bathroom Walls.”

LD Entertainment is producing and financing the project based on Julia Walton’s debut novel. Previous cast members announced include Charlie Plummer and AnnaSophia Robb.

The story follows a student, played by Plummer, navigating high school life while living with paranoid schizophrenia and battling wild hallucinations. An experimental drug trial promises to help hide his illness from his peers and, most importantly, from the girl of his dreams.

Garcia is playing the kind and unexpectedly witty priest at the private high school and Parker will portray the student’s devoted single mother. Goggins is his stepfather.

Thor Freudenthal will direct from Nick Naveda’s screenplay. LD Entertainment’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon will produce the pic.

Garcia will be seen next in “Book Club” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” Goggins is starring in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

LD Entertainment is repped by attorney Eric Thompson. Freudenthal is repped by Gersh, the Gotham Group, and attorney Rob Szymanski. Garcia is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners. Parker is repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion, and Red Management (Canada). Goggins is repped by Darris Hatch Management and ICM.

