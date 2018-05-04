Andy Fickman, Jenna Dewan to Team on Romantic Comedy ‘Roomies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Andy Fickman will direct and produce the music-driven romantic comedy “Roomies” with Jenna Dewan via her company, Everheart Productions.

Fickman’s Oops Doughnuts’ Betsy Sullenger and Everheart senior VP Jean Song will also produce.

“Roomies” is based on the 2017 romance novel of the same name by Christina Lauren, about a woman who marries an illegal immigrant in order to keep him in the country and help him get his dream job of starring in a Broadway musical. The story follows the couple as their marriage of convenience evolves from awkward roommates to besotted lovers. Christina Lauren, the combined pen name of Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, will adapt their own novel.

Andy Fickman has directed and executive produced CBS’s “Kevin Can Wait” and Netflix’s stand up special “Never Don’t Give Up,” both starring Kevin James. He also helmed James in “Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2,” Disney Channel’s “Liv & Maddie,” Disney’s “Austin & Ally,” CBS’s “The Odd Couple,” Freeform’s “Recovery Road” and Showtime’s “Reefer Madness.”

His big screen directorial credits include “Parental Guidance,” “She’s The Man,” “You Again,” “Race to Witch Mountain,” “The Game Plan” and “Who’s Your Daddy?” As a producer, his credits include the films “Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse,” “Anaconda” and “Jewtopia.” Alongside Sullenger, through his Oops Doughnuts banner, and Justin Lin’s YomYomF, Fickman also developed the series “Internet Icon.”

Dewan currently serves as host and mentor of NBC’s series “World of Dance” and co-lead of Fox’s musical drama pilot “Mixtape.” She co-stars in the upcoming ensemble film “Berlin, I Love You” and served as an exec producer on the documentary “Earth Made of Glass.” She executive produces “Step Up: High Water” for Youtube Red.

In addition to “Roomies,” the authors wrote the Beautiful series, the Wild Seasons series, “Dating You/Hating You,” and “Love and Other Words.”

Fickman is represented by WME and Management 360. Dewan is repped by UTA, Management 360 and Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman. The authors are repped by Brandy Rivers at Industry Entertainment for film rights, Holly Root at Root Literary for literary.