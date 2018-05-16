‘It: Chapter 2’ Taps Andy Bean to Play Stanley (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock/New Line

“It: Chapter 2” has found another addition to its cast of Losers, as Andy Bean is set to play Stanley in “It: Chapter 2,” sources tell Variety.

Earlier on Wednesday, James Ransone announced in a since-deleted tweet that he would be playing adult Eddie in the pic.

Young Stanley was played by Wyatt Oleff in the first film, and Bean now joins Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader, who play Beverly, Bill, and Richie, respectively, in the sequel. Bill Skarsgard is also set to return as Pennywise.

Director Andy Muschietti is back to direct, with Gary Dauberman penning the script. The sequel will bow on Sept. 6, 2019, with production expected to start this summer.

“Chapter One” of “It” followed the first half of Stephen King’s eponymous novel, telling the story of a group of children who are terrorized by Pennywise the Clown and forced to face their own demons to defeat him. “Chapter Two” will follow the last half of the novel, when the characters return to their hometown years later as adults to face Pennywise once again.

The first film was a massive hit, grossing $700 million worldwide, including $327 domestically.

Bean was most recently seen in the HBO series “Here and Now” and the Starz series “Power.” He is repped by TalentWorks and Magnolia Entertainment.

