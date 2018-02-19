Andrea Riseborough’s Thriller ‘Nancy’ Sells to Samuel Goldwyn (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has purchased North American rights to the thriller “Nancy,” which premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival in U.S. Dramatic Competition and won the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award.

Samuel Goldwyn will give the film a traditional theatrical release later this year.

“Nancy” stars Andrea Riseborough as a woman who becomes increasingly convinced she was kidnapped as a child. When she encounters a couple whose daughter went missing thirty years ago, fact and fiction begin to blur. As their bond deepens, reasonable doubts give way to willful belief – and the power of emotion threatens to overcome all rationality.

Amy Nicholson praised Riseborough’s performance in her Variety review at Sundance: “It’s an apt role for Riseborough, a screen chimera with the eerie ability to shape-shift between awkward teenagers and grown women. Here, she’s both at once, an immature, exhausted-looking, vague blur who might grow old and die before she figures out who she truly is.”

The cast includes Steve Buscemi, J. Smith-Cameron, Ann Dowd, and John Leguizamo. Producers are Amy Lo of Mental Pictures, Michelle Cameron, and Riseborough, who produced “Nancy” as the first film under her banner Mothersucker.

Executive producers are EON Productions’ Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, Gamechanger Films’ Mynette Louie, and XS Media’s Rachel Song.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn, president of Samuel Goldwyn Films, and Endeavor Content and Anita Surendran of Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers LLP on behalf of the filmmakers. Cercamon is handling international sales.