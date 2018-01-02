You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Anastasia Steele Finds Out She’s Pregnant in New ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Trailer

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All

With the new year comes a major reveal in the latest trailer for Universal’s “Fifty Shades Freed” — Anastasia Steele is pregnant.

The reveal came Tuesday in the final five seconds of the footage, with Dakota Johnson’s startled reaction to a disembodied voice — presumably a doctor — telling her, “It seems you’re pregnant, Mrs. Grey.”

The pregnancy announcement isn’t news to those who read to the final installment of E.L. James’ erotic trilogy, published in 2012, but it had not been hinted at in the two previous films “Fifty Shades of Grey” and “Fifty Shades Darker.” The two films, co-starring Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey, have combined to gross $950 million worldwide.

The trailer also includes the franchise’s notorious wild sex scenes, a marriage ceremony, and the duo facing off against opponents from the past in the form of Anastasia’s former boss Jack, who appears to be stalking her, and Christian’s former acquaintance Elena, who’s tasked with designing a mega-mansion for the couple. Anastasia tells Elena not to ignore her, adding forcefully, “You may call me Mrs. Grey.”

Reprising their roles from “Fifty Shades Darker” are Marcia Gay Harden, Rita Ora, Luke Grimes, Victor Rasuk, Jennifer Ehle, Eloise Mumford, Max Martini, Callum Keith Rennie, Bruce Altman, and Robinne Lee. Arielle Kebbel and Brant Daugherty have joined the cast, while Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti, and Marcus Viscidi are producing alongside James.

The film opens five days before Valentine’s Day on Feb. 9. Watch the trailer above.

More Film

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Wolf C. Hartwig, Producer of Sam Peckinpah's 'Cross of Iron,' Dies at 98

    With the new year comes a major reveal in the latest trailer for Universal’s “Fifty Shades Freed” — Anastasia Steele is pregnant. The reveal came Tuesday in the final five seconds of the footage, with Dakota Johnson’s startled reaction to a disembodied voice — presumably a doctor — telling her, “It seems you’re pregnant, Mrs. Grey.” […]

  • Black Panther Deadpool

    Poll: Which 2018 Superhero Movie Are You Most Excited About?

    With the new year comes a major reveal in the latest trailer for Universal’s “Fifty Shades Freed” — Anastasia Steele is pregnant. The reveal came Tuesday in the final five seconds of the footage, with Dakota Johnson’s startled reaction to a disembodied voice — presumably a doctor — telling her, “It seems you’re pregnant, Mrs. Grey.” […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    Peggy Cummins, Star of 'Gun Crazy,' Dies at 92

    With the new year comes a major reveal in the latest trailer for Universal’s “Fifty Shades Freed” — Anastasia Steele is pregnant. The reveal came Tuesday in the final five seconds of the footage, with Dakota Johnson’s startled reaction to a disembodied voice — presumably a doctor — telling her, “It seems you’re pregnant, Mrs. Grey.” […]

  • Fifty Shades Freed Trailer

    Anastasia Steele Finds Out She's Pregnant in New 'Fifty Shades Freed' Trailer

    With the new year comes a major reveal in the latest trailer for Universal’s “Fifty Shades Freed” — Anastasia Steele is pregnant. The reveal came Tuesday in the final five seconds of the footage, with Dakota Johnson’s startled reaction to a disembodied voice — presumably a doctor — telling her, “It seems you’re pregnant, Mrs. Grey.” […]

  • Jesper Ganslandt's 'Jimmie' to Open Rotterdam

    Jesper Ganslandt's 'Jimmie' to Open Rotterdam Film Festival

    With the new year comes a major reveal in the latest trailer for Universal’s “Fifty Shades Freed” — Anastasia Steele is pregnant. The reveal came Tuesday in the final five seconds of the footage, with Dakota Johnson’s startled reaction to a disembodied voice — presumably a doctor — telling her, “It seems you’re pregnant, Mrs. Grey.” […]

  • 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Tops

    'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' Sprints to Top of Social Media Buzz

    With the new year comes a major reveal in the latest trailer for Universal’s “Fifty Shades Freed” — Anastasia Steele is pregnant. The reveal came Tuesday in the final five seconds of the footage, with Dakota Johnson’s startled reaction to a disembodied voice — presumably a doctor — telling her, “It seems you’re pregnant, Mrs. Grey.” […]

  • 'Jumanji' Box Office Overtakes 'Last Jedi'

    Box Office: 'Jumanji' Overtakes 'The Last Jedi' for First Time on New Year's Day

    With the new year comes a major reveal in the latest trailer for Universal’s “Fifty Shades Freed” — Anastasia Steele is pregnant. The reveal came Tuesday in the final five seconds of the footage, with Dakota Johnson’s startled reaction to a disembodied voice — presumably a doctor — telling her, “It seems you’re pregnant, Mrs. Grey.” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad