Amy Schumer Hospitalized With ‘Horrible’ Kidney Infection

Days after the opening of her new film “I Feel Pretty,” Amy Schumer revealed on Friday that she has spent this week feeling pretty sick.

In an Instagram post that shows the actress lying in a hospital bed and hooked up to an IV, Schumer said she was “hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection.”

Thanking her doctors, husband, and sister for their support, she continued, “I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of ‘I Feel Pretty’ and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first.”

Schumer concluded, “I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.”

The star recently wrapped up her U.S. press tour for “I Feel Pretty,” which tells the story of an insecure woman who hits her head and wakes up believing she is the most beautiful woman in the world. The film, which opened April 20, is Schumer’s third starring role, following “Trainwreck” and “Snatched.”

