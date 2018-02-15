You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amy Schumer’s ‘I Feel Pretty’ Release Date Moves Up Two Months

The release date of Amy Schumer’s upcoming comedy “I Feel Pretty” has been moved up almost two months, from June 29 to April 27.

STXfilms announced the new date following the trailer’s Feb. 8 debut. In the film, Schumer’s character originally struggles with low self-esteem, but later sees herself as a beautiful and capable woman after hitting her head. The trailer has racked up an impressive four million views on YouTube, but has courted some controversy for its overall depiction of body positivity.

In its new date, the comedy will now be competing with Lionsgate thriller “Traffik,” starring Paula Patton and Omar Epps, musical “Valley Girl,” and an untitled animated movie by Entertainment Studios. Its previous June 29 date was a competition one; it would have opened against “Sicario 2” and comedy “Uncle Drew.”

Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Aidy Bryant, and Busy Philipps also star in “I Feel Pretty.” It’s directed by screenwriting duo Abby Kohn and Marc Silverman in their feature directing debut. It’s produced by Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG and Mary Viola; Voltage Pictures’ Alissa Phillips, Dominic Rustam, and Nicholas Chartier; and Schumer.

Schumer previously appeared in biography “Thank You for Your Service” and will co-star with Nicole Kidman and Steve Carell in the drama “She Came to Me.”

