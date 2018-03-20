You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amy Poehler to Direct, Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amy Poehler
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX Shutterstock

Netflix is sending Amy Poehler to “Wine Country” to make her feature directorial debut, produce and star in a comedy about friends having a weekend celebration of a 50th birthday.

The cast includes Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and features Tina Fey.

The film will be produced by Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions. Carla Hacken (“Hell or High Water,” “Brad’s Status”) will produce via her Paper Pictures label and Morgan Sackett (“Parks and Recreation,” “Veep”) will produce through Dunshire Productions.

Poehler will direct from a script written by “Saturday Night Live” veterans Emily Spivey and Liz Cackowski, who teamed on “The Last Man on Earth.”

Principal photography will begin towards the end of March in Los Angeles and Napa, Ca. Napa is one of the top wine-growing districts in the world. It was the setting for Keanu Reeves’ 1995 drama “A Walk in the Clouds.”

Poehler starred with Will Farrell in the 2017 comedy “The House” and with Fey in the 2015 comedy “Sisters.” She  has directed television episodes of “Parks and Recreation” and “Broad City” and will join Nick Offerman in hosting the NBC competition series “Making It.” She is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane Offer.

More Film

  • Amy Poehler

    Amy Poehler to Direct, Star in Netflix Comedy 'Wine Country'

    Netflix is sending Amy Poehler to “Wine Country” to make her feature directorial debut, produce and star in a comedy about friends having a weekend celebration of a 50th birthday. The cast includes Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and features Tina Fey. The film will be produced by Poehler’s Paper […]

  • Marvel Disneyland

    Marvel-Themed Lands Coming to Three Disney Parks

    Netflix is sending Amy Poehler to “Wine Country” to make her feature directorial debut, produce and star in a comedy about friends having a weekend celebration of a 50th birthday. The cast includes Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and features Tina Fey. The film will be produced by Poehler’s Paper […]

  • Nick Nolte Matt Dillon

    Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon to Star in Drama 'Honey in the Head'

    Netflix is sending Amy Poehler to “Wine Country” to make her feature directorial debut, produce and star in a comedy about friends having a weekend celebration of a 50th birthday. The cast includes Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and features Tina Fey. The film will be produced by Poehler’s Paper […]

  • Fantastic Mr Fox Grand Budapest Hotel

    Poll: What's the Best Wes Anderson Movie?

    Netflix is sending Amy Poehler to “Wine Country” to make her feature directorial debut, produce and star in a comedy about friends having a weekend celebration of a 50th birthday. The cast includes Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and features Tina Fey. The film will be produced by Poehler’s Paper […]

  • Christina Leotis Amblin

    Steven Spielberg's Amblin Hires Christina Leotis From L.A. Clippers

    Netflix is sending Amy Poehler to “Wine Country” to make her feature directorial debut, produce and star in a comedy about friends having a weekend celebration of a 50th birthday. The cast includes Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and features Tina Fey. The film will be produced by Poehler’s Paper […]

  • Black Panther

    'Black Panther' Becomes Most Tweeted-About Movie Ever

    Netflix is sending Amy Poehler to “Wine Country” to make her feature directorial debut, produce and star in a comedy about friends having a weekend celebration of a 50th birthday. The cast includes Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and features Tina Fey. The film will be produced by Poehler’s Paper […]

  • Bill Zotti UTA

    Veteran Lit Agent Bill Zotti Joins UTA

    Netflix is sending Amy Poehler to “Wine Country” to make her feature directorial debut, produce and star in a comedy about friends having a weekend celebration of a 50th birthday. The cast includes Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and features Tina Fey. The film will be produced by Poehler’s Paper […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad