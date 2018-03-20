Amy Poehler to Direct, Star in Netflix Comedy ‘Wine Country’

Netflix is sending Amy Poehler to “Wine Country” to make her feature directorial debut, produce and star in a comedy about friends having a weekend celebration of a 50th birthday.

The cast includes Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and features Tina Fey.

The film will be produced by Poehler’s Paper Kite Productions. Carla Hacken (“Hell or High Water,” “Brad’s Status”) will produce via her Paper Pictures label and Morgan Sackett (“Parks and Recreation,” “Veep”) will produce through Dunshire Productions.

Poehler will direct from a script written by “Saturday Night Live” veterans Emily Spivey and Liz Cackowski, who teamed on “The Last Man on Earth.”

Principal photography will begin towards the end of March in Los Angeles and Napa, Ca. Napa is one of the top wine-growing districts in the world. It was the setting for Keanu Reeves’ 1995 drama “A Walk in the Clouds.”

Poehler starred with Will Farrell in the 2017 comedy “The House” and with Fey in the 2015 comedy “Sisters.” She has directed television episodes of “Parks and Recreation” and “Broad City” and will join Nick Offerman in hosting the NBC competition series “Making It.” She is repped by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment and Sloane Offer.