Film News Roundup: Amy Carlson, Jamie McShane Join ‘Sunny Daze’

In today’s film news roundup, Amy Carlson and Jamie McShane join “Sunny Daze,” Paul Rudd’s “Ideal Home” gets a release, Ivanhoe Pictures makes a Vietnam deal, and Ashley Judd will get an honor in Connecticut.

CASTINGS

Amy Carlson, Jamie McShane, Stephen Peace, and Carolyn Michelle Smith have joined the cast of “Sunny Daze,” an independent drama written and directed by Jason Wiles, Variety has learned exclusively.

Wiles, Michael Beach, Lonnie Chavis, and Ryan Merriman have already been announced as cast members with shooting starting in Los Angeles in May in the story about the life-altering friendship formed when Wiles’ character and an 11-year-old (Chavis) grow a strong bond as they grieve over the passing of the boy’s father.

Wiles and Peace are producing “Sunny Daze,” which will be the first project under their newly formed banner Sunny Daze Studios. Other producers are Michael O’Shea Jr., Mandy June Turpin, and Christian Briggs.

Carlson will play the ex-wife of Wiles’ character. McShane and Peace portray members of a tight group of friends, and Smith will portray the mother of Chavis’ character. Scot Ruggles, Lulu Bee, Nathan Ballard, and Richard Rose round out the cast.

“Indie films are labors of love, and part of that is having the honor of having talented friends, behind and in front of the camera, come on board, who support me, and who believe in the project,” said Wiles. “To work with Amy Carlson and Michael Beach, from my ‘Third Watch’ family on ‘Sunny Daze’ has been a dream of mine, and I am thankful and thrilled that they are both part of the Sunny Daze family.”

Carlson also starred in “Blue Bloods.” McShane starred in “Bloodline,” “The Fosters,” and “Bosch.”

RELEASE DATE

Independent film distributor Brainstorm Media will release “Ideal Home,” starring Paul Rudd and Steve Coogan, in U.S. theaters and on VOD on June 29, Variety has learned exclusively.

Written and directed by Andrew Fleming, “Ideal Home” centers on a bickering gay couple whose life is turned inside out when a 10-year-old boy shows up at their door claiming to be the grandson of Coogan’s character. The film also stars Jake McDorman and Jack Gore as the purported grandson.

Producers are Maria Teresa Arida Aquilina, Lucia Seabra, Aaron Ryder, Gaby Tana, Clark Peterson, Maxime Remillard, and Andrew Fleming.

PRODUCTION DEAL

Ivanhoe Pictures, a division of SK Global, has entered a partnership with Ho Chi Minh City and Los Angeles-based Pacific Horizon Pictures to co-finance and co-produce a slate of local-language films in Vietnam.

Included in the Ivanhoe and Pacific Horizon partnership is the development of a diverse slate of Vietnamese-language theatrical features, including a remake of the Indian survival drama “Trapped.” Ivanhoe and Pacific Horizon are also closing on the joint acquisition for the Vietnamese remake rights to the Colombian thriller “The Hidden Face.”

Both companies will co-develop material, Ivanhoe will co-finance, and Pacific Horizon will use its expertise to localize and executive produce the projects for audiences in Vietnam.

Ivanhoe’s upcoming projects include the Warner Bros. co-production “Crazy Rich Asians” and the three-part Netflix series “Ghoul,” a Hindi-language thriller produced by Ivanhoe, Blumhouse Productions, and Phantom Films set to premiere on Netflix India later this year.

HONOR

Greenwich International Film Festival is honoring Ashley Judd with its Changemaker Award for her work with the United Nations Population Fund on May 31.

Nearly half of the films in the Connecticut festival’s program are either written or directed by women. “The Price of Everything,” a documentary by Nathaniel Kahn, will open the festival on May 31.

The film explores the labyrinth of the contemporary art world and examines the role of art and artistic passion in today’s money-driven, consumer-based society. The screening will be followed with a Q&A with Kahn and producer Jennifer Stockman.