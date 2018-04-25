Amy Adams to Star in Joe Wright’s ‘Woman in the Window’

Amy Adams is set to star in the Fox 2000 film “The Woman in the Window” with Joe Wright directing.

Tracy Letts penned the screenplay with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush producing.

The pic is based on A.J. Finn’s best-selling novel, which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list and remains the biggest-selling adult fiction title of 2018. With more than one million copies sold in the United States, the novel has additionally topped the bestseller charts in multiple countries and is currently published in 38 languages.

Elizabeth Gabler and Marisa Paiva are overseeing the project for Fox 2000.

Adams will next be seen starring in “Sharp Objects” for HBO, where she serves as an executive producer as well. She will also star as Lynne Cheney in Adam McKay’s upcoming Dick Cheney film opposite Christian Bale. Adams is represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, WME, and Sloane, Offer, Weber and Dern.

Wright’s most recent film is “The Darkest Hour,” which was nominated for six Academy Awards, including best picture. The film won the Academy Award for best actor for Gary Oldman.

Rudin most recently produced “Ladybird” which was nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars.

Wright is repped by CAA.

