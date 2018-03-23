Amy Adams in Talks to Star in Annapurna’s ‘True American’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amy Adams is in talks to star in the upcoming Annapurna Pictures drama “The True American,” sources tell Variety.

Insiders close to the situation say a deal has not yet closed and scheduling is still being worked out, specifically regarding her promotion efforts on her upcoming HBO limited series “Sharp Objects,” but that Adams wants this as her next film project. Adams is also a producer on “Sharp Objects” and considers the project a high priority, making her promotion on the HBO project a bigger commitment than a usual tour.

Annapurna could not be reached for comment.

“Jackie” helmer Pablo Larrain is on board to direct, and Mark Ruffalo and Kumail Nanjiani are also in talks to co-star with Adams.

With production on “Sharp Objects” and the upcoming Dick Cheney pic “Backseat” coming to a close, Adams had been weighing several projects, but it had always seemed like “The True American” was the frontrunner to be her next commitment.

Based on the nonfiction book by Anand Giridharadas, “The True American” is set in Texas in the days following the 9/11 attacks. It follows Rais Bhuiyan, a Muslim immigrant and Bangladesh Air Force veteran who narrowly survived a killing spree that took the lives of two other immigrants. Employed at a Dallas-area convenience store as he established himself in America, Bhuiyan worked to have his attacker, self-proclaimed “Arab slayer” Mark Stroman, spared from execution.

Annapurna has been developing the film for some time, and at one point, Kathryn Bigelow was on board to direct and Tom Hardy was attached to star. After Bigelow left to direct “Detroit,” the project was in flux until Larrain’s attachment last April.

Annapurna topper Megan Ellison, Bigelow, Matthew Budman, and Juan de Dios Larrain will produce.

Following a busy 2016 that included the Oscar-nominated “Arrival” and “Nocturnal Animals,” Adams took a bit of a break in 2017, only appearing as Lois Lane in “Justice League.” 2018 looks to be busier, including “Sharp Objects,” which premieres this year, as well as “Backseat,” where she will portray Cheney’s wife, Lynn. That movie also stars Christian Bale and is already expected to drum up awards attention.

She is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and attorneys Jason Sloane and Harris Hartman.