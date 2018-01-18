Film News Roundup: American Genre Film Archive Partners With Shaw Brothers (EXCLUSIVE)

In today’s film news roundup, American Genre Film Archive will distribute 30 restorations from Shaw Brothers, Skydance hires a Paramount veteran, and Xlrator buys a pair of documentaries.

SHAW RESTORATIONS

American Genre Film Archive has unveiled a partnership with Hong Kong’s Shaw Brothers Studio, under which it will distribute 30 new restorations from the Shaw vaults to theaters in 2018.

This is AGFA’s latest collaboration following their distribution partnerships with genre home video labels Arrow Films for “Donnie Darko,” Severin Films for “Santa Sangre,” and Vinegar Syndrome for “Dolemite.”

Founded in 1958, Shaw Brothers produced many popular Chinese-language genre films.

“It’s a dream come true to help a new generation of film lovers discover the Shaw Brothers catalog,” AGFA director Joe Ziemba said. “These movies deserve a new life on the big screen, where they can fulfill their destiny of melting as many minds as possible.”

Shaw Brothers movies are available on digital cinema package and in 35mm, in some cases, for theatrical bookings from AGFA. Among the titles are “The 36th Chamber of Shaolin,” “The Avenging Eagle,” “Bastard Swordsman,” “Black Magic 2,” “Blood Brothers,” “The Boxer’s Omen,” “The Brave Archer,” “Buddha’s Palm,” “Come Drink With Me,” “Crippled Avengers,” “Dirty Ho,” “The Duel,” The Eight Diagram Pole Fighter,” “The Five Venoms,” “Golden Swallow,” “The Heroic Ones,” and “Holy Flame of the Martial World.”

Other titles include “Human Lanterns,” “Intimate Confessions of a Chinese Courtesan,” “King Boxer,” “Legendary Weapons of China,” “Mad Monkey Kung Fu,” “Masked Avengers,” “Martial Arts of Shaolin,” “The Mighty Peking Man,” “One-Armed Swordsman,” “Shaolin Temple,” “The Super Inframan,” “Vengeance” and “The Water Margin.”

SKYDANCE HIRE

Skydance Media has named Paramount executive Brad Carlson as executive VP of feature film physical production. In this newly created role, Carlson is responsible for managing the production and operations for the upcoming slate of films.

“As Skydance heads into 2018 with a robust feature slate, we are thrilled that Brad has joined us to head physical production for our film division,” said Skydance’s president of Feature Film Production Don Granger, to whom Carlson will report.

Prior to joining Skydance, Carlson served as senior VP of feature film physical production for Paramount Pictures, where he oversaw and managed the day-to-day operations of films including “Mission: Impossible 6,” “Star Trek Beyond,” and “Baywatch.”

XLrator Deals

XLrator Media has bought two new feature documentaries that will be released on its Lifeframe label in early 2018.

It will release “The Giant Killer,” directed by David Yuzuk, on Feb. 20 with Rugged Entertainment. The film centers on Richard Flaherty, who was only 4 feet 9 inches tall and rose to the rank of a Special Forces Green Beret Captain and was awarded the Silver Star, two Bronze Stars, and two Purple Hearts in Vietnam. However, his post-war life was shrouded in mystery, danger, and espionage.

XLrator will also release “Where Have You Gone, Lou DiMaggio?” on March 9. Directed by Brad Kuhlman, the film is about a regular at the iconic Catch a Rising Star comedy club in New York City who worked with Larry David, Colin Quinn, Suzie Essman, Joy Behar, Jeff Garlin, Ray Romano, and Howie Mandel in the 1980s before moving to Los Angeles in 1989 to pursue acting.

He stopped doing stand-up comedy forever and is an Emmy-winning writer for television — but decided recently to seek advice from his celebrity friends about his return to comedy.