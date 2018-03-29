AMC Working on $2 Billion London IPO for Odeon (Report)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
AMC theater
CREDIT: Courtesy of AMC

AMC Entertainment is working on an initial public offering in London for European exhibition chain Odeon, according to a report by Reuters on Thursday.

Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters said AMC was working with investment bank Citi on the IPO, which could see Odeon spun off at a value of more than $2 billion.

“It has not escaped our notice that even though European public markets value movie theaters at double-digit EBITDA (earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization) multiples, we are not seeing such valuations for our European assets at these levels when they are buried within AMC,” AMC boss Adam Aron said last November.

The company has also previously said it was considering an Odeon IPO by mid-2019. It would include Nordic Cinema, which operates throughout the Nordics and Baltics and which AMC bought in 2017.

AMC is controlled by Dalian Wanda, which in January reported an 11% decline in annual revenues but said its entertainment businesses, including AMC, are growing. In March, Lincoln Zhang, non-executive chairman of AMC Entertainment, stepped down.

More Film

  • AMC theater

    AMC Working on $2 Billion London IPO for Odeon (Report)

    AMC Entertainment is working on an initial public offering in London for European exhibition chain Odeon, according to a report by Reuters on Thursday. Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters said AMC was working with investment bank Citi on the IPO, which could see Odeon spun off at a value of more than […]

  • Penguins 2: The Next Step

    'March of the Penguins 2' Filmmakers Return to Antarctic for Unique Undersea Images

    AMC Entertainment is working on an initial public offering in London for European exhibition chain Odeon, according to a report by Reuters on Thursday. Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters said AMC was working with investment bank Citi on the IPO, which could see Odeon spun off at a value of more than […]

  • Ready Player One

    Box Office: 'Ready Player One' Foreign Gross Hits $3.2 Million

    AMC Entertainment is working on an initial public offering in London for European exhibition chain Odeon, according to a report by Reuters on Thursday. Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters said AMC was working with investment bank Citi on the IPO, which could see Odeon spun off at a value of more than […]

  • Tye Sheridan Playback Podcast

    Playback: Tye Sheridan on 'Ready Player One' and Learning From Terrence Malick

    AMC Entertainment is working on an initial public offering in London for European exhibition chain Odeon, according to a report by Reuters on Thursday. Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters said AMC was working with investment bank Citi on the IPO, which could see Odeon spun off at a value of more than […]

  • Jeannie Mai75th Annual Golden Globe Awards,

    Time's Up to Host First New York Event at Tribeca Film Festival

    AMC Entertainment is working on an initial public offering in London for European exhibition chain Odeon, according to a report by Reuters on Thursday. Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters said AMC was working with investment bank Citi on the IPO, which could see Odeon spun off at a value of more than […]

  • 'Ghost Stories' Review: Low-Key Scares In

    Film Review: 'Ghost Stories'

    AMC Entertainment is working on an initial public offering in London for European exhibition chain Odeon, according to a report by Reuters on Thursday. Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters said AMC was working with investment bank Citi on the IPO, which could see Odeon spun off at a value of more than […]

  • 'Ready Player One' Opens With $3.8

    'Ready Player One' Opens With $3.8 Million at Wednesday Night Shows

    AMC Entertainment is working on an initial public offering in London for European exhibition chain Odeon, according to a report by Reuters on Thursday. Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters said AMC was working with investment bank Citi on the IPO, which could see Odeon spun off at a value of more than […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad