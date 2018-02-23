AMC Offers Free ‘Wrinkle in Time’ Tickets for Underprivileged Children

Color Of Change and the AMC Theatres chain are teaming to provide free tickets to underprivileged children for screenings of Disney’s “A Wrinkle in Time,” starting March 9.

The free tickets are being offered through the “Give A Child The Universe” initiative, which encourages individual and group benefactors to purchase and donate tickets to the movie. Using the donations, Color Of Change will distribute tickets to local partners, schools and community-based organizations for showings at AMC locations.

Based on the children’s book, “A Wrinkle in Time” stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Zach Galifianakis, Chris Pine, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mindy Kaling, and Storm Reid as the heroine. Jennifer Lee, who wrote and co-directed “Frozen” with Chris Buck, penned the adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 novel. Ava DuVernay, the director of “Selma” and the Oscar-nominated documentary “13th,” was hired by Disney for the gig in early 2016, making her the first woman of color to helm a $100 million-budgeted movie.

Color Of Change is a civil rights advocacy organization that was formed in 2005 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

“Color Of Change believes in the power of images and supports those working to change the rules in Hollywood so that inclusive, empathetic and human portrayals of Black people and people of color are prominent on the screen,” Color of Change executive director Rashad Robinson said. “From ‘Selma’ to now ‘A Wrinkle In Time,’ Ava DuVernay has set out to change the rules in Hollywood for people of color and women.”

“By casting a black teenage actress Storm Reid as the heroine at the center of this story, the filmmakers and the studio send a powerful message to millions of young people who will see someone like them embracing their individuality and strength to save the world,” Robinson added. “We are pleased to partner with AMC to ensure that as many young people as possible, regardless of economic and financial hardships, can see this groundbreaking film.”

AMC is the largest chain in the United States, with more than 8,200 screens in 661 multiplexes.

Nikkole Denson-Randolph, AMC’s vice president of special content, said, “The ‘Wrinkle in Time’ story is one that children from all backgrounds and walks of life can identify with and draw inspiration from, and we are thrilled to celebrate this film in a meaningful way, through the vision of Ava DuVernay and in partnership with Color Of Change.”