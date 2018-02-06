Amber Heard to Star in Romantic Thriller ‘Run Away With Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amber Heard has been cast as the lead in Sentinel Pictures and XYZ Films’ romantic thriller “Run Away With Me.”

Fred Grivois is directing with Matthew Ian Cirulnick penning the script. Adam Brawer and David Beitchman of Sentinel Pictures will produce with Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian, and Raphaël Rocher exec producing.

The pic is scheduled for production later this year with XYZ handling worldwide sales at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. Sentinel Pictures acquired the film as an original pitch by Cirulnick, and they developed it together.

The story is centered on Tom and Kimberly (Heard), two star-crossed lovers escaping the dark criminal underbelly of the European modeling industry. Tom, an American visiting Paris for his best friend’s bachelor party, falls for the beautiful, mysterious Kimberly. When Tom learns a surprising truth about her, his trip takes a lethal turn; the two embark on a riveting journey through Paris streets to start a new life together.

Heard recently appeared in DC Comic’s “Justice League” as Hera and will reprise the role opposite Jason Momoa in “Aquaman,” which bows this December. Her recent films include Tom Hooper’s “The Danish Girl” opposite Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, Pamela Romanowsky’s “Adderall Diaries” opposite James Franco and Ed Harris, and “Magic Mike XXL.”

Grivois is Jacques Audiard’s longtime collaborator, having directed the dream sequences in “A Prophet” and the opening and title sequence of “Rust and Bone.” His directing debut was the French-Belgian film “Through the Air.”

Heard is repped by WME and Grivois is repped by WME, Film Talents, and Mosaic.