You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Amber Heard to Star in Romantic Thriller ‘Run Away With Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amber Heard Run Away With Me
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Amber Heard has been cast as the lead in Sentinel Pictures and XYZ Films’ romantic thriller “Run Away With Me.”

Fred Grivois is directing with Matthew Ian Cirulnick penning the script. Adam Brawer and David Beitchman of Sentinel Pictures will produce with Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian, and Raphaël Rocher exec producing.

The pic is scheduled for production later this year with XYZ handling worldwide sales at the upcoming European Film Market in Berlin. Sentinel Pictures acquired the film as an original pitch by Cirulnick, and they developed it together.

The story is centered on Tom and Kimberly (Heard), two star-crossed lovers escaping the dark criminal underbelly of the European modeling industry. Tom, an American visiting Paris for his best friend’s bachelor party, falls for the beautiful, mysterious Kimberly. When Tom learns a surprising truth about her, his trip takes a lethal turn; the two embark on a riveting journey through Paris streets to start a new life together.

Heard recently appeared in DC Comic’s “Justice League” as Hera and will reprise the role opposite Jason Momoa in “Aquaman,” which bows this December. Her recent films include Tom Hooper’s “The Danish Girl” opposite Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander, Pamela Romanowsky’s “Adderall Diaries” opposite James Franco and Ed Harris, and “Magic Mike XXL.”

Grivois is Jacques Audiard’s longtime collaborator, having directed the dream sequences in “A Prophet” and the opening and title sequence of “Rust and Bone.” His directing debut was the French-Belgian film “Through the Air.”

Heard is repped by WME and Grivois is repped by WME, Film Talents, and Mosaic.

More Film

  • Raffey Cassidy

    Natalie Portman's 'Vox Lux' Adds 'Killing of a Sacred Deer's' Raffey Cassidy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amber Heard has been cast as the lead in Sentinel Pictures and XYZ Films’ romantic thriller “Run Away With Me.” Fred Grivois is directing with Matthew Ian Cirulnick penning the script. Adam Brawer and David Beitchman of Sentinel Pictures will produce with Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian, and Raphaël Rocher exec producing. The pic is scheduled […]

  • 'Dragon Tattoo' Sequel: Stephen Merchant, Synnøve

    Stephen Merchant, Synnøve Macody Lund Board 'Dragon Tattoo' Sequel (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amber Heard has been cast as the lead in Sentinel Pictures and XYZ Films’ romantic thriller “Run Away With Me.” Fred Grivois is directing with Matthew Ian Cirulnick penning the script. Adam Brawer and David Beitchman of Sentinel Pictures will produce with Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian, and Raphaël Rocher exec producing. The pic is scheduled […]

  • Quentin Tarantino Diane Kruger

    Diane Kruger Says Working With Quentin Tarantino Was 'Pure Joy'

    Amber Heard has been cast as the lead in Sentinel Pictures and XYZ Films’ romantic thriller “Run Away With Me.” Fred Grivois is directing with Matthew Ian Cirulnick penning the script. Adam Brawer and David Beitchman of Sentinel Pictures will produce with Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian, and Raphaël Rocher exec producing. The pic is scheduled […]

  • All the Money in the World

    How Oscar Nominees Defied Expectations in #MeToo Era

    Amber Heard has been cast as the lead in Sentinel Pictures and XYZ Films’ romantic thriller “Run Away With Me.” Fred Grivois is directing with Matthew Ian Cirulnick penning the script. Adam Brawer and David Beitchman of Sentinel Pictures will produce with Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian, and Raphaël Rocher exec producing. The pic is scheduled […]

  • 'Blade Runner 2049' Cinematographer Roger Deakins'

    Roger Deakins' Record Shot at Oscar Glory

    Amber Heard has been cast as the lead in Sentinel Pictures and XYZ Films’ romantic thriller “Run Away With Me.” Fred Grivois is directing with Matthew Ian Cirulnick penning the script. Adam Brawer and David Beitchman of Sentinel Pictures will produce with Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian, and Raphaël Rocher exec producing. The pic is scheduled […]

  • Robert Zemeckis

    Robert Zemeckis, STX, Alibaba Partner on Sci-Fi Film 'Steel Soldiers'

    Amber Heard has been cast as the lead in Sentinel Pictures and XYZ Films’ romantic thriller “Run Away With Me.” Fred Grivois is directing with Matthew Ian Cirulnick penning the script. Adam Brawer and David Beitchman of Sentinel Pictures will produce with Nate Bolotin, Aram Tertzakian, and Raphaël Rocher exec producing. The pic is scheduled […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad