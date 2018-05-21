Amber Heard to Receive Maui Film Festival’s Shining Star Award

Amber Heard will receive this year’s shining star award at the 19th annual Maui Film Festival.

“We are thrilled to add Amber Heard to this year’s collection of highlights as the recipient of the Maui Film Festival’s shining star award for her ever-evolving, revelatory, and ascending film career,” festival founder and director Barry Rivers said.

The award honors actors “who dares to dream big dreams and delivers brilliantly charismatic and revelatory performances every time that opportunity knocks.” Previous winners include Adam Driver, Zac Efron, Andrew Garfield, Jake Gyllenhaal, Freida Pinto, Emma Roberts, and Olivia Wilde.

The prize will be presented at the Celestial Cinema during the festival, which runs from June 13 to June 17 at the Wailea Resort in Maui, Hawaii.

Heard will reprise her role as Mera opposite Jason Momoa in James Wan’s “Aquaman,” a character she initially played in Zack Snyder’s “Justice League.” She also recently wrapped production on Alex Ross Perry’s “Her Smell” and Nabil Elderkin’s “Gully.”

Heard is an outspoken advocate for women’s, children’s, and LGBTQ rights. She is currently actively involved with the American Civil Liberties Union, the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Syrian American Medical Society, Amnesty International, and the Art of Elysium, an organization empowering artists and needy communities to thrive through art.

