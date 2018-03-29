Amber Heard to Star With Charlie Plummer in Drama ‘Gully’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amber Heard will join “All the Money in the World” star Charlie Plummer in the indie drama “Gully,” sources tell Variety.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jacob Latimore, Alice Eve, and Jonathan Majors are also on board. The movie marks the directorial debut of in-demand music video director Nabil Elderkin. Marcus Guillory penned the script.

The movie is set in a slightly dystopian version of Los Angeles. It follows three disaffected teenagers, all victims of childhood trauma, who are running a hedonistic riot. Heard plays Plummer’s mom.

The pic is being produced by Brad Feinstein of Romulus Entertainment, along with Tom Butterfield, Ben Pugh, Corey Smyth, and Alex Georgiou. It is executive produced by Joseph F. Ingrassia, Gabriela Revilla Lugo, Andy Brunskill, and Kweku Mandela. Romulus Entertainment is fully financing the effort. Endeavor Content is representing domestic rights on the film. Christopher Tricarico of Tricarico Chavez, LLP represents Romulus and is handling legal on finance, production, and distribution.

Heard recently appeared as Mera in Warner Bros.’ “Justice League” and will reprise the role opposite Jason Momoa in “Aquaman,” which bows this December. Her recent movies include Tom Hooper’s “The Danish Girl” starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander; Pamela Romanowsky’s “Adderall Diaries” with James Franco and Ed Harris; and “Magic Mike XXL.”

Heard was also recently cast in “Run Away With Me.” She is represented by WME.