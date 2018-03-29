Amber Heard to Star With Charlie Plummer in Drama ‘Gully’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amber Heard Gully
CREDIT: John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

Amber Heard will join “All the Money in the World” star Charlie Plummer in the indie drama “Gully,” sources tell Variety.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jacob Latimore, Alice Eve, and Jonathan Majors are also on board. The movie marks the directorial debut of in-demand music video director Nabil Elderkin. Marcus Guillory penned the script.

The movie is set in a slightly dystopian version of Los Angeles. It follows three disaffected teenagers, all victims of childhood trauma, who are running a hedonistic riot. Heard plays Plummer’s mom.

The pic is being produced by Brad Feinstein of Romulus Entertainment, along with Tom Butterfield, Ben Pugh, Corey Smyth, and Alex Georgiou. It is executive produced by Joseph F. Ingrassia, Gabriela Revilla Lugo, Andy Brunskill, and Kweku Mandela. Romulus Entertainment is fully financing the effort. Endeavor Content is representing domestic rights on the film. Christopher Tricarico of Tricarico Chavez, LLP represents Romulus and is handling legal on finance, production, and distribution.

Heard recently appeared as Mera in Warner Bros.’ “Justice League” and will reprise the role opposite Jason Momoa in “Aquaman,” which bows this December. Her recent movies include Tom Hooper’s “The Danish Girl” starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander; Pamela Romanowsky’s “Adderall Diaries” with James Franco and Ed Harris; and “Magic Mike XXL.”

Heard was also recently cast in “Run Away With Me.” She is represented by WME.

More Film

  • Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Reteam

    Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Netflix 'Murder Mystery'

    Amber Heard will join “All the Money in the World” star Charlie Plummer in the indie drama “Gully,” sources tell Variety. Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jacob Latimore, Alice Eve, and Jonathan Majors are also on board. The movie marks the directorial debut of in-demand music video director Nabil Elderkin. Marcus Guillory penned the script. The movie is […]

  • Amber Heard Gully

    Amber Heard to Star With Charlie Plummer in Drama 'Gully' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amber Heard will join “All the Money in the World” star Charlie Plummer in the indie drama “Gully,” sources tell Variety. Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jacob Latimore, Alice Eve, and Jonathan Majors are also on board. The movie marks the directorial debut of in-demand music video director Nabil Elderkin. Marcus Guillory penned the script. The movie is […]

  • VINCENT GALLO AND CHLOE SEVIGNY'BROWN BUNNY'

    Cannes Chief Thierry Fremaux on Booing, Walkouts, Selection 'Mistakes'

    Amber Heard will join “All the Money in the World” star Charlie Plummer in the indie drama “Gully,” sources tell Variety. Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jacob Latimore, Alice Eve, and Jonathan Majors are also on board. The movie marks the directorial debut of in-demand music video director Nabil Elderkin. Marcus Guillory penned the script. The movie is […]

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    How 'Ready Player One' Compares to Today's VR Technology

    Amber Heard will join “All the Money in the World” star Charlie Plummer in the indie drama “Gully,” sources tell Variety. Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jacob Latimore, Alice Eve, and Jonathan Majors are also on board. The movie marks the directorial debut of in-demand music video director Nabil Elderkin. Marcus Guillory penned the script. The movie is […]

  • Jason Clarke on Ted Kennedy and

    Jason Clarke on 'Chappaquiddick' and Ted Kennedy: 'How Do You Get Past What He Did?'

    Amber Heard will join “All the Money in the World” star Charlie Plummer in the indie drama “Gully,” sources tell Variety. Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jacob Latimore, Alice Eve, and Jonathan Majors are also on board. The movie marks the directorial debut of in-demand music video director Nabil Elderkin. Marcus Guillory penned the script. The movie is […]

  • 'Chappaquiddick' film premiere

    'Chappaquiddick': 'Powerful People' Pressured Studio Not to Release Film, CEO Says

    Amber Heard will join “All the Money in the World” star Charlie Plummer in the indie drama “Gully,” sources tell Variety. Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jacob Latimore, Alice Eve, and Jonathan Majors are also on board. The movie marks the directorial debut of in-demand music video director Nabil Elderkin. Marcus Guillory penned the script. The movie is […]

  • AMC theater

    AMC Working on $2 Billion London IPO for Odeon (Report)

    Amber Heard will join “All the Money in the World” star Charlie Plummer in the indie drama “Gully,” sources tell Variety. Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jacob Latimore, Alice Eve, and Jonathan Majors are also on board. The movie marks the directorial debut of in-demand music video director Nabil Elderkin. Marcus Guillory penned the script. The movie is […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad