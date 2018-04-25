Amber Heard Joins Elisabeth Moss in Drama ‘Her Smell’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amber Heard is set to join Elisabeth Moss in Bow and Arrow Entertainment’s “Her Smell,” with Alex Ross Perry directing from his own script.

Gayle Rankin is also on board, with Moss producing the film, alongside Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman of Bow and Arrow, Adam Piotrowicz, and Perry.

Moss will star as Becky Something, a maniacally destructive punk rock star who pushes her relationships with bandmates, family, and followers to the limit as she wages a years-long war against sobriety while attempting to re-engage the creativity that had once led her band to massive crossover success.

Details behind who Heard will be playing are currently unknown. Production is underway.

Endeavor Content is representing sales for the film along with Bow and Arrow.

Heard recently appeared as Mera in Warner Bros.’ “Justice League” and will reprise the role opposite Jason Momoa in “Aquaman,” which she presented footage of at Cinemacon this week and bows this December. Her recent movies include Tom Hooper’s “The Danish Girl” starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikander; Pamela Romanowsky’s “Adderall Diaries” with James Franco and Ed Harris; and “Magic Mike XXL.”

She recently wrapped production on “Gully” opposite Charlie Plummer.

Heard was also recently cast in “Run Away With Me.” She is represented by WME and attorney Karl Austen.

