Amazon Prime Video Acquires More Than 40 French Shows, Films From EuropaCorp, TF1

Amazon Prime Video has acquired more than 40 premium French series and films from several key French distribution companies to feed the library of Prime Video in France, which launched at the end of 2016.

The streaming giant signed deals with TF1 Droits Audiovisuels, France TV Distribution, AB Droits Audiovisuels, Newen Distribution, EuropaCorp, About Premium Content, Roissy Films and The Bureau Sales.

“We are thrilled to partner with such respected French content creators and distributors and will continue to add leading content to Prime Video in France,” said Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video Europe.

The new French programs acquired by Amazon Prime include popular TV series such as “Sam,” the remake of the Danish show “Rita,” procedural “Les Innocents,” cop show “Captain Sharif,” family comedy series “Desperate Parents,” and World War II-set series “A French Village.”

Amazon Prime Video also acquired French films such as Régis Roinsard’s “Populaire,” Thomas Cailley’s “Love at First Fight” (pictured), which topped Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight in 2014, Laurent Cantet’s Palme d’Or winning “The Class” and Martin Provost’s Cesar-winning “Seraphine.”

Julien Verley, CEO at France TV Distribution, said the three series that his company sold to Amazon – “Captain Marleau,” “Criminal Games” and “Captain Sharif” – were ratings successes in France. “We are pleased to be part of this partnership with Prime Video which maximizes the exposure of French work and original content,” Verley said.

Prime Video’s slate of original series includes “The Grand Tour,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “American Gods,” “Transparent,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Bosch” and “Goliath.”