Amazon Prime Video Acquires More Than 40 French Shows, Films From EuropaCorp, TF1

By

International Correspondent

Elsa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Strand Releasing

Amazon Prime Video has acquired more than 40 premium French series and films from several key French distribution companies to feed the library of Prime Video in France, which launched at the end of 2016.

The streaming giant signed deals with TF1 Droits Audiovisuels, France TV Distribution, AB Droits Audiovisuels, Newen Distribution, EuropaCorp, About Premium Content, Roissy Films and The Bureau Sales.

“We are thrilled to partner with such respected French content creators and distributors and will continue to add leading content to Prime Video in France,” said Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video Europe.

The new French programs acquired by Amazon Prime include popular TV series such as “Sam,” the remake of the Danish show “Rita,” procedural “Les Innocents,” cop show “Captain Sharif,” family comedy series “Desperate Parents,” and World War II-set series “A French Village.”

Amazon Prime Video also acquired French films such as Régis Roinsard’s “Populaire,” Thomas Cailley’s “Love at First Fight” (pictured), which topped Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight in 2014, Laurent Cantet’s Palme d’Or winning “The Class” and Martin Provost’s Cesar-winning “Seraphine.”

Julien Verley, CEO at France TV Distribution, said the three series that his company sold to Amazon – “Captain Marleau,” “Criminal Games” and “Captain Sharif” – were ratings successes in France. “We are pleased to be part of this partnership with Prime Video which maximizes the exposure of French work and original content,” Verley said.

Prime Video’s slate of original series includes “The Grand Tour,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “American Gods,” “Transparent,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Bosch” and “Goliath.”

More Film

  • Kate McKinnon

    Kate McKinnon in Talks to Join Danny Boyle-Richard Curtis Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Prime Video has acquired more than 40 premium French series and films from several key French distribution companies to feed the library of Prime Video in France, which launched at the end of 2016. The streaming giant signed deals with TF1 Droits Audiovisuels, France TV Distribution, AB Droits Audiovisuels, Newen Distribution, EuropaCorp, About Premium […]

  • Amazon Prime Video Acquires More Than

    Amazon Prime Video Acquires More Than 40 French Shows, Films From EuropaCorp, TF1

    Amazon Prime Video has acquired more than 40 premium French series and films from several key French distribution companies to feed the library of Prime Video in France, which launched at the end of 2016. The streaming giant signed deals with TF1 Droits Audiovisuels, France TV Distribution, AB Droits Audiovisuels, Newen Distribution, EuropaCorp, About Premium […]

  • READY PLAYER ONE

    Box Office: 'Ready Player One' Powers to $12 Million Opening Day on Way to $50 Million-Plus

    Amazon Prime Video has acquired more than 40 premium French series and films from several key French distribution companies to feed the library of Prime Video in France, which launched at the end of 2016. The streaming giant signed deals with TF1 Droits Audiovisuels, France TV Distribution, AB Droits Audiovisuels, Newen Distribution, EuropaCorp, About Premium […]

  • Egyptian Producer Mohammed Hefzy Appointed Cairo

    Egyptian Producer Mohamed Hefzy Appointed Cairo Film Festival President (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Prime Video has acquired more than 40 premium French series and films from several key French distribution companies to feed the library of Prime Video in France, which launched at the end of 2016. The streaming giant signed deals with TF1 Droits Audiovisuels, France TV Distribution, AB Droits Audiovisuels, Newen Distribution, EuropaCorp, About Premium […]

  • Martin Scorsese

    Cannes: Martin Scorsese to Receive Golden Coach Award at Directors' Fortnight

    Amazon Prime Video has acquired more than 40 premium French series and films from several key French distribution companies to feed the library of Prime Video in France, which launched at the end of 2016. The streaming giant signed deals with TF1 Droits Audiovisuels, France TV Distribution, AB Droits Audiovisuels, Newen Distribution, EuropaCorp, About Premium […]

  • Caught-Review

    Film Review: 'Caught'

    Amazon Prime Video has acquired more than 40 premium French series and films from several key French distribution companies to feed the library of Prime Video in France, which launched at the end of 2016. The streaming giant signed deals with TF1 Droits Audiovisuels, France TV Distribution, AB Droits Audiovisuels, Newen Distribution, EuropaCorp, About Premium […]

  • Tyler Perrys Acrimony

    Film Review: 'Tyler Perry's Acrimony'

    Amazon Prime Video has acquired more than 40 premium French series and films from several key French distribution companies to feed the library of Prime Video in France, which launched at the end of 2016. The streaming giant signed deals with TF1 Droits Audiovisuels, France TV Distribution, AB Droits Audiovisuels, Newen Distribution, EuropaCorp, About Premium […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad