‘Amateur’ Tops Spain’s Lleida Film Festival

LLEIDA, Spain — The feature directorial debut of producer Sebastián Perillo (Francisco Varone’s “Road to La Paz,” Mariano Galperin’s “Su realidad”) “Amateur” scooped both best feature and director at the 24th Lleida Catalonia Latin America Festival, hosted by the city known by gourmets as the Mecca of grilled snails.

Internationally sold by Switzerland-based Kafilms, “Amateur” is an erotic thriller produced by Argentina’s Rispo Films, Amada Films and Tecno Films, and world-premiered at Mar del Plata festival where it took the best original music award.

“Amateur” follows Martin (Esteban Lamothe), a solitary TV director who becomes obsessed with his neighbor and boss’ wife Isabel (Jazmín Stuart), when he finds a porno in which she appears. The jury described Perillo’s debut as “a surprising genre feature made with courage, and without prejudices.”

Best screenplay was granted to “Family Life,” co-helmed by Alicia Scherson (“Il futuro”) and Alejandro Zambra (co-writer of Cristián Jiménez’s “Bonsái”). International sales on “Family Life” are handled by New York’s Visit Films. The feature turns on a house sitter who fakes a family life in order to win the love of a neighbor.

Related Catalan Secession Move and Federal Takeover Costs Film Biz 2nd Conecta Fiction, Spanish-Language TV Drama Forum, Runs June 18-21

Actresses Maria Ribeiro (Lais Bodanzky’s “Just Like Our Parents”) and Jazmín Stuart (“Amateur”) shared best actress, while best actor went to Jorge Marrale (Miguel Ángel Rocca’s “Maracaibo”).

A gateway to the Pyrenees, Lleida perseveres on a subsistence budget, and is one of Europe’s higher-profile events dedicated to cinema from Spain, Portugal and Latin America.

24TH CATALONIA IBERO-AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL WINNERS

PICTURE

“Amateur,” (Sebastián Perillo, Argentina)

ACTRESS

Maria Ribeiro, (“Just Like Our Parents,” Brazil)

ACTOR

Jorge Marrale, (“Maracaibo,” Argentina, Venezuela)

DIRECTOR

Sebastián Perillo

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY/CASA AMERICA PRIZE

Cristián Jiménez, Alicia Scherson and Alejandro Zambra, (“Family Life,” Chile)

NEW DIRECTOR

Sebastián Perillo

RADIO EXTERIOR DE ESPAÑA PRIZE

“Symphony for Ana” (Ernesto Ardito, Virna Molin, Argentina)

DOCUMENTARY

“The Other Side of the Wall,” (Pau Ortiz, Mexico, Spain)

SHORT

“Matria,” (Álvaro Gago, Spain)

FIRST FEATURE

“The Night Guard,” (Diego Ros, Mexico)

AUDIENCE AWARDS:

FEATURE

“Just Like Our Parents,” (Lais Bodanzky, Brazil)

DOCUMENTARY

“Tempestad,” (Tatiana Huezo, Mexico)

HONORARY AWARD

Eduardo Noriega

JORDI DAUDER AWARD

Silvia Munt

ÁNGEL FERNÁNDEZ SANTOS AWARD

“Días de cine” (TVE Cinema magazine)

LATIN-AMERICAN TALENT AWARD

Osvaldo Montes