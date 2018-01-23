Film News Roundup: Amanda Fuller’s Thriller ‘Fashionista’ Bought by Freestyle

In today’s film news roundup, “Fashionista” and “Silence Patton” get distribution and the Motley Crue biopic is rounding out its cast.

DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS

Freestyle Digital Media has acquired the North American rights to Simon Rumley’s thriller “Fashionista,” starring Amanda Fuller, Variety has learned exclusively.

Ethan Embry, Eric Balfour, Alexandria DeBerry, and Alex Essoe also star. The movie will be released on cable, internet, and satellite platforms and in select Alamo Drafthouse locations (New York, Austin, San Francisco and other sites to be determined) on Feb. 9.

The movie, set in Austin, tells the story of a 30-something couple who run a vintage clothing store. Business is booming, but cracks are showing in the relationship.

The film is produced by Rumley’s Rumleyvision, Bob Portal of Alliance Media Partners (AMP), and Fantastic Fest. It’s executive produced by Tim League, Adam Goldworm, and Doug Abbott, and co-produced by Paul Knaus.

“Fashionista” has appeared at more than 25 festivals including Fantastic Fest, Sitges, Fantasia, Busan, Tallin, Sydney, and Frightfest London.

Screen Media and Unified Pictures have acquired rights to the documentary “Silence Patton,” directed by Robert Orlando, Variety has learned exclusively.

The documentary centers on General George S. Patton and those who opposed him and explores questions of why he was ordered to stand down and let the Red Army take Berlin or Prague at the end of World War II.

Orlando partnered on the Patton project with executive producer Mark Joseph. Unified Pictures will handle domestic distribution and Screen Media will handle international.

CASTINGS

“Game of Thrones” actor Iwan Rheon is in talks to play Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars in “The Dirt,” while “The Punisher” actor Daniel Webber is negotiations for the role of frontman Vince Neil.

Douglas Booth is on board as Nikki Sixx and Machine Gun Kelly is due to play drummer Tommy Lee. The story is based autobiography written by the band and author Neil Strauss.

Jeff Tremaine is attached to direct from a script by Rich Wilkes, Tom Kapinos, and Amanda Adelson. The book chronicled the group’s ascendance during the 1980s while battling drug addiction. Julie Yorn, Erik Olsen, and Allen Kovac are producing, while Chris Nilsson, Steve Kline, and Rick Yorn are exec producing. Members of Motley Crue are co-producing.

The group played their final concert at the end of 2015 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.