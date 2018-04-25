Amanda Crew, Robert Patrick Starring in Horror Movie ‘Tone Deaf’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amanda Crew and Robert Patrick are starring in Ricky Bates Jr.’s home-invasion horror movie “Tone Deaf.”

Production has begun on “Tone Deaf,” which is the first film in the yearly slate of elevated suspense-thriller genre films from Circle of Confusion (producers of “The Walking Dead”), Lightning Entertainment and Hindsight Media.

Crew portrays a woman who leaves for a a quiet weekend in the country after losing her job and imploding her latest dysfunctional relationship. She rents a country house from an old-fashioned widower, played by Patrick, who’s struggling to hide his psychopathic tendencies. Soon, two generations collide with terrifying results in this home invasion horror film that is also a darkly comedic critique of the bizarre cultural and political climate.

Producers are Circle of Confusion’s Lawrence Mattis, Brad Mendelsohn and Matt Smith; along with Brion Hambel and Paul Jensen of Best Medicine Productions. Executive producers are Lightning’s James C. Walker and Andrew Brown, as well as Hindsight Media’s James Swarbrick and James Scott.

“Robert and Amanda go together like moonshine in a mason jar,” Bates said. “Their brilliance and willingness to get weird has been a dream come true for me as a director.”

Crew stars in HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” and Patrick stars in “Scorpion.” Bates is the writer-director of “Excision,” “Suburban Gothic,” and “Trash Fire.”

The second film in the slate is an untitled road trip zombie movie written by Steve Barr and Casey Zilbert. Lightning Entertainment will launch international sales for both in Cannes.

Patrick is represented by Gersh and The Coronel Group. Crew is represented by UTA and Untitled Entertainment.