Alicia Keys to Produce Biopic of Choreographer Alvin Ailey

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Alicia Keys Alvin Ailey
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Fox Searchlight is developing a biopic of iconic choreographer Alvin Ailey with the support of the Ailey Organization.

Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys is producing with Susan Lewis through her AK Worldwide production company along with Judy Kinberg, Rachel Cohen, and Jana Edelbaum from iDeal Partners.

Ailey, who was raised in rural Texas by a single mother, founded the interracial Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City in 1958 and helped popularize modern dance. His “Revelations” became one of the most-performed modern dance pieces in history.

Ailey received the Kennedy Center Honors in 1988, a year before he died at the age of 58 from AIDS-related complications. In 2014, President Barack Obama selected Ailey to be a posthumous recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Fox Searchlight and the producers will be working with the dance theater’s artistic directors Robert Battle and Emerita Judith Jamison on the untitled project. The studio and producers have also secured the rights to Jennifer Dunning’s biography “Alvin Ailey: A Life in Dance.”

Battle said in a statement, “We are thrilled to be working with these incredible partners to bring to the screen the amazing journey and revolutionary choreography of Alvin Ailey, whose life and legacy profoundly impacted people of all backgrounds around the world.”

The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

