Allison Shearmur, ‘Rogue One,’ ‘Hunger Games’ Producer, Dies at 54

Veteran Hollywood producer and executive Allison Shearmur, who produced the “Hunger Games” films, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” died Friday at UCLA Medical Center of complications from lung cancer. She was 54.

Shearmur worked as an executive at Disney, Universal, Paramount and Lionsgate before becoming a producer in 2011. Her producing credits included “Pride, Prejudice and Zombies,” “Cinderella,” “Nerve” and the upcoming “The One and Only Ivan.” She was an executive producer on “Power Rangers,” “What to Expect When You’re Expecting” and “Abduction” and a co-producer on the upcoming “Chaos Walking.”

She was an executive producer on the 2017 television movie “Dirty Dancing” through her Allison Shearmur Productions company.

Shearmur, a quadruplet, was well-liked in Hollywood and known as “Alli.” She joined Lionsgate as president of motion picture production in 2008 and oversaw the first two “Hunger Games” movies, then executive produced the final two.

Prior to Lionsgate, she served as co-president of production for two years at Paramount, where she oversaw “Zodiac,” “Dreamgirls,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “The Spiderwick Chronicles,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “Nacho Libre” and “Failure to Launch.”

Before joining Paramount, she worked at Universal as an executive VP of production and oversaw “Along Came Polly,” “Erin Brockovich” and the “American Pie” and “Bourne” franchises. She worked at Disney as a VP between 1994 and 1997 and oversaw films including “George of the Jungle.”

After attending the U. of Pennsylvania and USC law school, she started out as an assistant at Columbia/TriStar.

She is survived by her husband, composer Ed Shearmur; her daughter, Imogen; her son Anthony, her parents Martin and Rhoda Brecker, her sister Jodi & Fred Proust (Jodi’s husband); her brother John & Heather Brecker (John’s wife), her sister Lisa & Alan Hartstein (Lisa’s husband). She also leaves behind seven nieces and nephews.