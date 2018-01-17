‘All the Money in the World’ Breakout Charlie Plummer to Star in ‘Spontaneous’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Charlie Plummer is in final negotiations to star opposite Katherine Langford in the sci-fi fantasy film “Spontaneous,” sources tell Variety.

Brian Duffield is directing the pic as well as adapting the script, which is based on the young adult novel of the same name by Aaron Starmer.

The story follows Mara Carlye (Langford), whose life is forever changed when students in her senior class explode for no discernible reason. As students continue to pop like blood-filled balloons and the town descends into both chaos and apathy, Mara and her friends stay close together as they await possible combustion – wondering what part of life is worth living if it might end suddenly.

Details about who Plummer will be playing are currently unknown.

Matt Kaplan and Max Siemers of Awesomeness Films are producing with Nicki Cortese via Jurassic Party Productions.

Plummer recently broke onto the scene as J. Paul Getty’s kidnapped grandson in “All the Money in the World.” Director Ridley Scott hand-picked Plummer for the role after his performance in thriller “The Dinner.”

Plummer can be seen next in the A24 film “Lean on Pete,” which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. He is repped by CAA, Primary Wave Entertainment, Zoom Talent, and attorney Michael Mahan at Peikoff Mahan.