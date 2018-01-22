Alison Brie Responds to Sexual Misconduct Claims Against Brother-in-Law James Franco

As SAG Awards nominee Alison Brie hit the red carpet Sunday night, one uncomfortable topic inevitably came up: sexual misconduct allegations against her brother-in-law, James Franco.

“We spoke a little bit about the Time’s Up movement at the Golden Globes, and I know you’re a supporter of the movement, as am I,” E! host Giuliana Rancic said to Brie during the network’s red carpet show. “And so much of the movement has to do with transparency. And as you know your family — your brother-in-law — has been in the news recently. What are your thoughts on that, and what can you share with us about how that’s affecting you and your family?”

“I think that above all what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and, you know, does have the right to speak out and come forward,” Brie responded. “I obviously support my family. And not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But, of course, now is the time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

Brie is married to James Franco’s brother, Dave, who appears with him in “The Disaster Artist,” for which James is nominated for a SAG Award. Brie is nominated for outstanding actress in a comedy series for her performance in Netflix’s “GLOW.”

James Franco was accused of sexual misconduct in a Los Angeles Times report that published on Jan. 11, just days after Franco’s best actor Golden Globe win for “The Disaster Artist,” wearing a Time’s Up pin to the ceremony. In the report, five women accused Franco of sexually inappropriate or exploitative behavior, particularly while the women were students of Franco’s at Playhouse West and Studio 4.

Franco has denied the allegations in appearances on both “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The things that I heard were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long,” he told Colbert.